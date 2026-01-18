Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced India's ambition to become a global ammunition production hub. Inaugurating a facility in Nagpur, he stressed self-reliance to overcome past shortages and boost the nation's defence preparedness.

India to Become Global Ammunition Hub

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India aims to become a global hub for ammunition production, highlighting the country's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing during the inauguration of the facility in Nagpur.

Defence Minister said that, "Our goal is for India to become a global hub for ammunition production". He inaugurated the Medium Caliber Ammunition Facility at Solar Defence and Aerospace Plant in Nagpur.

Overcoming Past Shortages

Rajnath Singh said, "If I talk about the field of ammunition, we have felt a shortage in this sector for a long time. I still remember the days when a lack of ammunition affected many of our preparations. We had the platforms, we had the equipment, but if there was a shortage of ammunition, the use of that equipment remained limited."

"No matter how modern the equipment we had, a shortage of ammunition limited its effectiveness. This was a weakness we endured many times. Such a situation could not have been acceptable for a prosperous and capable nation," said the Defence Minister.

Strengthening Defence Preparedness

He said, "Today, when I see that we are gradually but steadily advancing in ammunition production, it strengthens my confidence that this effort has now taken root on the ground. You are not only moving forward rapidly, but doing so with quality and reliability. This is a very positive signal for our defence preparedness."

Boosting Private Sector and Indigenous Production

Concluding his remarks, Rajnath Singh said, "Today, many types of ammunition are being manufactured entirely in India. We are ensuring that in the coming times, the private sector's role in defence production reaches 50 per cent. We have made every effort to strengthen the private sector and vendors. We are making our systems indigenous, and even in cases where we cannot manufacture entirely, a provision of at least 50 per cent indigenous equipment has been made."

(ANI)