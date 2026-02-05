In his Rajya Sabha speech, PM Modi positioned India as a 'trusted partner' and 'Vishwamitra' in a new global order. He highlighted major trade deals, India's high economic growth, its journey from the 'Fragile Five', and its young demographic.

India as a Trusted Partner in New Global Order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has emerged as a trusted partner for many countries and the world is rapidly progressing toward a new global order.

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's address, PM Modi said big countries are very eager to have trade relations with India. "Today, the world is rapidly progressing towards a new global order. When we analyse the current situation and circumstances objectively and without political bias, it becomes evident that there is a growing inclination toward India. As a Vishwamitra and Vishwabandhu, India has emerged as a trusted partner for many countries," he said.

Future-Ready Trade Deals

He said India is signing future-ready trade deals. "India is signing future-ready trade deals with several countries. In the past few days, we have had trade deals with nine big and important countries of the world. Mother of all deals with 27 countries, with European Union is one of them," he said.

"The recently signed trade deals will greatly benefit our youth. This includes young people from both rural and urban areas, as well as those from middle-class backgrounds--our sons and daughters. With the world market now open to them, new opportunities await. I want to assure our youth that I stand with you, shoulder to shoulder, and that the world is ready to welcome your talents and ambitions," he added.

He said India's trade agreements will enhance stability in the world. "Be it the trade deal of the European Union or the recent deal with the US...The entire world is openly praising these trade deals. When we signed the trade deal with the EU, the world became more confident about the greater likelihood of global stability. After the trade deal with the US, the world became even more confident that the with stability, they can sense a speed too. This is a positive sign for the world," he said.

'Reform, Perform, Transform' Mantra

PM Modi also lambasted the Congress "A significant part of our energy is being spent on correcting the mistakes of the past. It takes great effort to erase the image that was created in the minds of the world during that period, they left things in such a damaged state. That is why we have placed strong emphasis on future-ready policies. Today, the country is being governed on the basis of policy and strategy. Global trust in India is growing. Guided by the mantra of 'reform, perform, transform,' we have moved forward, and the reality today is that the nation has boarded the Reform Express," he added.

Economic Growth and Young Demographics

The Prime Minister said that India is experiencing high growth among major economies. "The rare combination of rapid growth and low inflation is a testament to the strength and resilience of our economy. When we took on the responsibility of governing, India was counted among the 'Fragile Five' economies. At the time of independence, we were the world's sixth-largest economy... Now, we are on track to become the world's third-largest economy," PM Modi said.

He said that the "rich countries" have growing elderly populations, while India is becoming relatively younger. "Our country is reaching new heights of development and, day by day, becoming younger. It is a country with a young population," PM Modi said.

He said that the past year in India has been marked by rapid progress and development. "The journey towards a developed India has seen the past year as one of rapid progress and development for the country. Across all spheres of life, this period has brought transformation to society as a whole. The country is moving forward at a fast pace in the right direction," the PM said.