    Independence Day 2023: 1800 special guests to attend celebrations at Red Fort

    Notable attendees include those involved in the Central Vista Project, village sarpanches, educators, healthcare professionals, farmers, and more. Special guests linked to initiatives such as Har Ghar Jal Yojana and Amrit Sarovar Projects will also be present.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    In commemoration of India's Independence Day, a remarkable gathering of approximately 1,800 distinguished guests from various corners of the nation is set to convene at the iconic Red Fort on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the flag-hoisting ceremony during this momentous occasion.

    Among the attendees are individuals who contributed significantly to the construction of the Central Vista Project in New Delhi, vibrant village sarpanches, dedicated educators, diligent nurses, diligent farmers, committed workers from the Border Roads Organisation, resilient fishermen, industrious workers in the khadi sector, and recipients of national awards for their excellence in teaching. 

    Additionally, those who played integral roles in the successful implementation of the Har Ghar Jal Yojana and the Amrit Sarovar Projects across diverse regions of the country have also been extended invitations to participate in the Independence Day festivities in New Delhi.

    Two beneficiaries from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) in Maharashtra will have the unique opportunity to be present as Special Guests during the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort. 

    A total of 50 beneficiaries of this scheme, accompanied by their families, are among the privileged group of around 1,800 individuals who have been cordially invited to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated address to the nation from the Red Fort.

    This initiative to unite people from diverse walks of life across India and include them in the celebratory events reflects the government's commitment to the principle of 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation.

    Under the banner of the 'People's Partnership', the Independence Day celebrations at the revered Red Fort in New Delhi will be graced by the presence of these special invitees representing various regions of the country.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
