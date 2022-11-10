Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trying for consular access to Indians in Qatari detention since 72 days: MEA

    External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We have been trying to resolve this. I would not like to talk about legal issues without knowing the full details. We are in touch with the families and trying for consular access to them." 

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

    Amidst the ongoing row over the detention of eight former Indian Navy officers in Qatar for 72 days now, India on Thursday said that it has a good bilateral relationship with the West Asian country and is trying to ensure consular access to those detained.

    Asianet News English reported last month that India is trying to secure the release of former Indian Navy officials who have been illegally detained in the Arab peninsula by the Qatar State Security Bureau for more than two months now.

    It has been learnt that the government had sent a senior official to Doha last month after a Twitter user urged the government to secure the release of these individuals from the Qatari authorities.

    The family members of these illegal detainees have reached out to hierarchies in the government for their early release. These men were working at Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services. The firm was engaged in providing training to the Qatari Emiri Navy.

    Two months ago, the Qatari administration had allowed these men to talk to their family members over the phone. All eight are currently under solitary confinement, an unusual punishment usually reserved for security-related offences.

    Last month, the company deleted all of its social media platforms. The company is led by a former Royal Oman Air Force officer Squadron Leader Khamis Al Ajmi.

    Among the detainees is Commander Purnendu Tiwari (Retd), the managing director of Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services and a recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award in 2019 from then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
