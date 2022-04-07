In Tamil Nadu newly-married couple receive petrol and diesel as wedding gift (Viral Video)

As petrol-diesel prices in India continue to rise, friends gave a newlywed couple in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu petrol and diesel as a wedding present.

With 14 price increases in 16 days, the price of a litre of gasoline is competing with itself. Every day, prices rise to new highs as they approach the three-digit mark. Recently, a newlywed couple in Tamil Nadu was surprised to receive a litre of fuel and diesel apiece, which they subsequently accepted.

Girish Kumar and Keerthana tied the wedding in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district at Cheyyur. Petrol prices in the state have risen by Rs. 10 in less than a month after initially exceeding the Rs.100 level. On Thursday, it sold for Rs. 110.89/litre in Chennai, and diesel for Rs. 100.98.

The practise of giving odd gifts such as petrol and other commodities whose prices have lately risen has piqued the public's interest. Earlier in February 2021, a married couple in Tamil Nadu got unusual presents such as a gas cylinder, a container of gasoline, and an onion garland.

Friends also sent petrol to a couple named Debasish Patnaik and Sibani of Purunabasti village in Jharsuguda district in Odisha as a wedding gift.