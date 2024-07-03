Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha address prompts Opposition walkout, draws Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique

    In his speech, PM Modi stressed the importance of the Constitution written by Dr. BR Ambedkar pointing out that thanks to it he, a man from a family that never produced a village head, could become a prime minister.

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha address prompts Opposition walkout, draws Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    Tensions flared in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (July 3) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech prompted a walkout by the Opposition, who voiced strong objections to his remarks questioning their commitment to the Constitution.

    In his speech, PM Modi stressed the importance of the Constitution written by Dr. BR Ambedkar pointing out that thanks to it he, a man from a family that never produced a village head, could become a prime minister.

    Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba had held 'satsang' even during Covid, here's what happened next

    "For me the constitution is not just a list of procedures, I have deep respect for the spirit of the constitution and every word of it," PM Modi said.

    But, anger was especially sparked when the Prime Minister mentioned his suggestion to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day to which critics countered by saying that Republic Day is enough.

    This comment provoked Mallikarjun Kharge to get up from his seat to intervene and the Opposition members were up on their feet demanding his chance to speak with slogans of "LoP ko bolne do".

    "The people of India have given me and together elected me with a majority for the purpose of fulfilling their dreams and strategies," PM Modi said amid the noise.

    The Opposition was not happy with the proceedings and demanded Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar to note Kharge's attempt to reply and slammed the Prime Ministerof not allowing them an opportunity. They thus protested by walking out of the session.

    In response to the walkout, PM Modi said, "The nation gets to see how those who spread lies do not have the guts to face the truth They disrespect not only the Upper House but also its rich values."

    MP tragedy: Death toll in suspected food poisoning at Indore ashram rises to 5; 38 hospitalised

    Dhankar criticised the behaviour of the Opposition and said, "Today, they did not turn their backs on me or you; they turned their backs on the Constitution of India. Their actions insulted not just us but also the solemn oath they took to uphold the Constitution."

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka to introduce online booking for all trekking spots after July third week announces forest minister vkp

    Karnataka to introduce online booking for all trekking spots after July 3rd week, announces forest minister

    Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba had held 'satsang' even during Covid, here's what happened next AJR

    Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba had held 'satsang' even during Covid, here's what happened next

    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, stresses on performance over propaganda; check details AJR

    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, stresses on performance over propaganda; check details

    Kerala sees decline in number of students enrolling into class one in government schools anr

    Kerala sees decline in number of students enrolling into class one in government schools

    CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped Kangana Ranaut, transferred to Bengaluru gcw

    CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped Kangana Ranaut, transferred to Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    No withdrawal Paris Diamond League wasn't part of competition calendar, clarifies Neeraj Chopra snt

    'No withdrawal': Paris Diamond League wasn't part of competition calendar, clarifies Neeraj Chopra

    Karnataka monsoon delight Nature visual retreat awaits tourists at Abbugudige falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka's monsoon delight: Nature's visual retreat awaits tourists at Abbugudige falls in Chikkamagaluru

    BREAKING TV actors Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Krystle D'Souza summoned by ED in Money Laundering case; Read on ATG

    BREAKING: TV actors Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Krystle D'Souza summoned by ED in Money Laundering case; Read on

    Kerala film producers demand mandatory accreditation for online media anr

    Kerala film producers demand mandatory accreditation for online media

    India T20 World Cup 2024-winning team leaves hurricane-hit Barbados; to reach Delhi on Thursday (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024 champions India depart from hurricane-hit Barbados; to reach Delhi on Thursday (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon