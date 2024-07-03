PM Modi's Rajya Sabha address prompts Opposition walkout, draws Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique

In his speech, PM Modi stressed the importance of the Constitution written by Dr. BR Ambedkar pointing out that thanks to it he, a man from a family that never produced a village head, could become a prime minister.

Tensions flared in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (July 3) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech prompted a walkout by the Opposition, who voiced strong objections to his remarks questioning their commitment to the Constitution.

In his speech, PM Modi stressed the importance of the Constitution written by Dr. BR Ambedkar pointing out that thanks to it he, a man from a family that never produced a village head, could become a prime minister.

"For me the constitution is not just a list of procedures, I have deep respect for the spirit of the constitution and every word of it," PM Modi said.

But, anger was especially sparked when the Prime Minister mentioned his suggestion to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day to which critics countered by saying that Republic Day is enough.

This comment provoked Mallikarjun Kharge to get up from his seat to intervene and the Opposition members were up on their feet demanding his chance to speak with slogans of "LoP ko bolne do".

"The people of India have given me and together elected me with a majority for the purpose of fulfilling their dreams and strategies," PM Modi said amid the noise.

The Opposition was not happy with the proceedings and demanded Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar to note Kharge's attempt to reply and slammed the Prime Ministerof not allowing them an opportunity. They thus protested by walking out of the session.

In response to the walkout, PM Modi said, "The nation gets to see how those who spread lies do not have the guts to face the truth They disrespect not only the Upper House but also its rich values."

Dhankar criticised the behaviour of the Opposition and said, "Today, they did not turn their backs on me or you; they turned their backs on the Constitution of India. Their actions insulted not just us but also the solemn oath they took to uphold the Constitution."

