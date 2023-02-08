Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'In age of affairs..': Patna girl writes to Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav expressing her one-sided love; read here

    The deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, received a unique letter from a Patna-based girl describing her one-sided love and how it is incomplete due to her unemployment. The letter is currently making rounds on social media. Here's what the letter read, 
     

    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    It's not uncommon for politicians to get letters from people expressing their grievances; however, a Patna-based girl penned a letter to Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, detailing her one-sided love and how it is incomplete due to her unemployment. 

    A girl named Pinky wrote a letter mentioning the TV daily soap opera screenwriter and Banaras Wala Ishq author Prabhat Bandhulya's name. Due to her unemployment, the girl informed the deputy minister that she would be single on Valentine's Day.

    In her letter, Pinky notifies Tejashwi Yadav that she is under tremendous stress. The letter begins, "You know I am very tense. You did enjoy your marriage, but mine has an unemployment issue. I have been in a one-sided relationship for four years with Prabhat Bandhulya. In the age of having an affair, I am reading current affairs. I thought I would have proposed if I had a job, but I couldn't get one."

    She continued saying that there are no government jobs available and that if there are, the papers are leaked immediately. 

    "Looking at the existing conditions, this year's Valentine's Day will pass, and I will still be single. In contrast, My father is busy preparing for my wedding while I am preparing for the competition," she further penned. 

    Furthermore, she said, "Thinking about all of this makes me angry. I'm writing you this letter with a lot of hope; if you can, please help me get work, so Prabhat doesn't marry someone else. What will I do with my love if I don't have a job?"

    "Pinky (from Patna), one-sided lover of Prabhat Bandhulya and your voter," she concluded.

