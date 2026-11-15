The Department of Cardiology at IMS-BHU successfully performed two TAVI procedures in a single day, offering minimally invasive heart valve replacements for high-risk patients and enhancing specialized cardiac care access in the region.

IMS BHU Achieves Milestone With Two TAVI Heart Procedures In One Day

The Department of Cardiology, Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), successfully performed two Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedures in a single day. TAVI is a modern, minimally invasive technique for replacing a narrowed or damaged aortic valve of the heart. Unlike conventional open-heart surgery, the new valve is inserted through a small tube (catheter) passed through an artery, usually in the leg. This technique is particularly beneficial for elderly patients and those with other medical conditions who may be at higher risk from open-heart surgery.

The two patients treated recently had challenging medical conditions. One was suffering from severe heart failure that was not responding to medicines (65-year-old), while the other (61-year-old) was also battling oral cancer. Both patients have recovered well and have been discharged from the hospital. With these two procedures, the Department of Cardiology has successfully performed four TAVI procedures in the last one and a half years.

The procedures were carried out by the Cardiology team comprising Prof. Vikas Agarwal (HOD), Dr Pratibha Rai, Dr Praveen, Dr Nitesh, Dr Niranjan, Dr Pratap, Dr Bichayan, Dr Aman and Dr Guranmol. The Anaesthesia team included AP Singh, Dr Pratima and Dr Sanjeev, while the CTVS team included Dr Siddharth (HOD CTVS), Dr Arvind Pandey and Dr Narendra. This achievement reflects the dedication and teamwork of the three departments and the growing availability of advanced heart treatments at IMS BHU. Such facilities are helping patients from Purvanchal and neighbouring regions access specialised cardiac treatment closer to home. Director IMS SN Sankhwar and Medical Superintendent Puneet appreciated and lauded the efforts of the entire team for this achievement.