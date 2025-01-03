"Important day": PM Modi to launch big projects to improve Delhi’s education, housing, and infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects in Delhi, including two new Delhi University campuses and a college named after Veer Savarkar, aiming to boost education, housing, and infrastructure.

Important day: PM Modi to launch big projects to improve Delhis education, housing, and infrastructure dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a series of development projects in Delhi today, including the foundation stone laying ceremony for two new Delhi University campuses in east and west Delhi, and a college named after Veer Savarkar.

Also Read: Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon'

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said that the two new campuses, located in Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi, and Dwarka, West Delhi, will provide world-class educational facilities, with a combined investment of over Rs 600 crore. 

“Delhi has made a mark as a hub for education, drawing students from all over India. During today’s programme, will lay the foundation stone for three transformative projects worth over Rs. 600 crore. These initiatives aim to strengthen the academic infrastructure and provide world-class learning environments for students."

In addition to the new campuses, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh. This college will be designed to embody excellence in education, with cutting-edge facilities and infrastructure. Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had written to the Prime Minister to name the institution after the late Dr Manmohan Singh. After this, Modi shared a video on X, with the caption, "Empowering the people of Delhi with better opportunities and quality of life remains our unwavering commitment, reflecting in the projects being inaugurated today!"


Other development projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include 1,675 newly constructed flats for the Economically Weaker Section at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar, GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, and CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka.

The Prime Minister, a series of post on X, wrote, “Today is an important day for Delhi’s development. At a programme in Ashok Vihar, will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Delhi."

“A home is where dreams take root, and we are committed to ensuring proper housing for every Indian. During today’s programme, 1,675 newly constructed flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project will be inaugurated. This will ensure better and healthier living for several people. I look forward to handing over the keys of their homes to some of the beneficiaries as well," he added.

“Key infrastructure projects which will be inaugurated include the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar. The Quarters at Sarojini Nagar will benefit our hardworking Government employees, whose relentless dedication is a great contribution to national progress," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

These projects aim to boost the "Ease of Living" for Delhi's residents, providing better housing, education, and infrastructure facilities. The Prime Minister has emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring proper housing for every Indian and providing world-class educational facilities.

Also Read: Was Manmohan Singh the World's Best Economist? Rajiv Narayanan's scathing attack on ex-PM goes viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Puneet Khurana suicide: 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Delhi cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces gcw

Puneet Khurana suicide | 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-413 January 3 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-413 January 3 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH) snt

PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH)

Jaipur shocker government official minor son crashes thar into sikh procession watch gcw

Jaipur SHOCKER! Govt official’s minor son crashes Thar into Sikh procession (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt revamps Prayagraj with 200 newly built roads and 3 lakh saplings

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt revamps Prayagraj with 200 newly built roads and 3 lakh saplings

Recent Stories

Puneet Khurana suicide: 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Delhi cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces gcw

Puneet Khurana suicide | 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces

Olx to Quikr-Know where to find second-hand bikes under 50,000 RBA

Olx to Quikr-Know where to find second-hand bikes under 50,000

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-413 January 3 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-413 January 3 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH) snt

PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH)

Pongal Holiday: You will get leave from January 13th and 17th for festival RBA

Pongal Holiday: You will get leave from January 13th and 17th for festival

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon