"Important day": PM Modi to launch big projects to improve Delhi’s education, housing, and infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a series of development projects in Delhi today, including the foundation stone laying ceremony for two new Delhi University campuses in east and west Delhi, and a college named after Veer Savarkar.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said that the two new campuses, located in Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi, and Dwarka, West Delhi, will provide world-class educational facilities, with a combined investment of over Rs 600 crore.

“Delhi has made a mark as a hub for education, drawing students from all over India. During today’s programme, will lay the foundation stone for three transformative projects worth over Rs. 600 crore. These initiatives aim to strengthen the academic infrastructure and provide world-class learning environments for students."

In addition to the new campuses, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh. This college will be designed to embody excellence in education, with cutting-edge facilities and infrastructure. Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had written to the Prime Minister to name the institution after the late Dr Manmohan Singh. After this, Modi shared a video on X, with the caption, "Empowering the people of Delhi with better opportunities and quality of life remains our unwavering commitment, reflecting in the projects being inaugurated today!"



Other development projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include 1,675 newly constructed flats for the Economically Weaker Section at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar, GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, and CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka.

The Prime Minister, a series of post on X, wrote, “Today is an important day for Delhi’s development. At a programme in Ashok Vihar, will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Delhi."

“A home is where dreams take root, and we are committed to ensuring proper housing for every Indian. During today’s programme, 1,675 newly constructed flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project will be inaugurated. This will ensure better and healthier living for several people. I look forward to handing over the keys of their homes to some of the beneficiaries as well," he added.

“Key infrastructure projects which will be inaugurated include the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar. The Quarters at Sarojini Nagar will benefit our hardworking Government employees, whose relentless dedication is a great contribution to national progress," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

These projects aim to boost the "Ease of Living" for Delhi's residents, providing better housing, education, and infrastructure facilities. The Prime Minister has emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring proper housing for every Indian and providing world-class educational facilities.

