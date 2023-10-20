Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Implementing parity no violation of int'l norms...' India hits back at Canada over withdrawal of 41 diplomats

    "New Delhi rejects any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms," said India on Friday and slammed Canada's remarks after Ottawa pulled out 41 diplomats.

    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    India on Friday slammed Canada's remarks after Ottawa pulled out 41 diplomats, stating that "New Delhi rejects any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms".

    The Ministry of External Affairs' statement read: "We have seen the statement by the Government of Canada on October 19 regarding Canadian diplomatic presence in India. The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa."

    "Our actions in implementing this parity are fully consistent with Article 11.1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms," the government said.

    Earlier today, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced that 41 diplomats have been recalled from India.  “As of now, I can confirm that India has formally conveyed its plan to unethically remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by October 20,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said during a news conference. Canada also paused all in-person services at the consulates in Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru and urged its citizens in these three cities to exercise caution. All Canadians in India have been asked to contact the High Commission in New Delhi in case they need assistance.

    Following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion last month that there was "credible evidence" connecting India to the murder of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, ties between the two countries fell apart. In the weeks that have passed, New Delhi has denounced the accusations as "absurd" and implemented many restrictive measures. 

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 6:55 PM IST
