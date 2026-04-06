Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan have rejected the impeachment motion notice filed by opposition members seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The notice had 193 signatories from both Houses.

Impeachment Motion Against CEC Rejected

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have rejected the impeachment motion notice submitted by opposition members seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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The notice of motion for impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar was signed by 130 Lok Sabha members and 63 members of the Rajya Sabha.

The notice of motion in Lok Sabha - filed on March 12, 2026, under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India, read with Article 124(4), Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 - sought the removal of Gyanesh Kumar. It was submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

A similar notice was submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Radhakrishnan on March 12.

Official Bulletins Confirm Rejection

A Lok Sabha bulletin said that the Speaker has refused to admit the motion after due consideration."After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved therein, the Speaker Lok Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under Section 3 of the Judges (Injury) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of motion," it said.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin also informed members of the rejection of the notice. "After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved, the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of Motion," it said.

Opposition Reacts to Rejection

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the BJP-led government over the rejection of opposition motion in the two Houses of Parliament.

"We know what happened to the last Chairman of the Rajya Sabha who accepted a petition moved by Opposition MPs," he said in a post on X, attaching the Lok Sabha bulletin.

Jagdeep Dhankhar had resigned as Rajya Sabha Chairman in July last year citing health grounds. Opposition parties have been taking potshots at the government over Dhankhar's resignation. (ANI)