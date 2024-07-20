Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    breaking news image
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘What kind of joke’: AAP hits back at Delhi LG over claim about Arvind Kejriwal's ‘low calorie intake’ in jail

    In the letter, the Lt Governor said reports provided by the prison superintendent flagged that Kejriwal was intentionally consuming fewer calories than medically recommended.  Saxena also mentioned discrepancies in the AAP supremo's insulin administration and blood sugar monitoring. 

    What kind of joke AAP hits back at Delhi LG over claim about Arvind Kejriwal low calorie intake in jail gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and his letter to the chief secretary alleging that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking a “low calorie diet” while in jail. In its response letter, AAP questioned the intentions of the lieutenant governor and expressed genuine concern for Arvind Kejriwal's life.

    Saxena claimed that even though Kejriwal has Type II Diabetes Mellitus, he may be purposefully avoiding the medical diet and prescription drugs, such as insulin. In spite of receiving enough home-cooked meals, the letter claimed that the Chief Minister engaged in "willful low-calorie intake" on many occasions.

    The continuous glucose monitoring system (CGMS) reading and the results of the glucometer test varied, according to differences in the medical reports that the LG's office pointed out. The letter also noted that Kejriwal had lost two kilogrammes since his surrender on June 2 and attributed this to not eating enough calories.

    "The report also suggests loss of weight (now 61.5 kg which earlier was 63.5 Kg on the date of surrender - June 2, 2024). Prima facie, it appears to be due to less calorie intake," the letter read.

    The LG's accusations have been flatly refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party. "More than 8 occasions, the Chief Minister's blood sugar level dropped below 50. Chief Minister Kejriwal runs the chance of suffering a cerebral stroke in such a circumstance," according to Atishi.

    AAP leader Sanjay Singh also criticised the LG's letter. In a fiery post on social media, Singh said, "What kind of joke are you making, LG Sir? Would a man reduce his sugar levels at night? This is very dangerous. LG Sir, if you do not know about the disease, then you should not write such a letter. God forbid such a time ever comes to you."

    Arvind Kejriwal is lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail after being arrested by the CBI in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The AAP supremo, however, has been granted interim bail in the ED case.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 3:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam anr

    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam; Check details

    Kerala: Bodies of 2 missing cops found in Palakkad's Attappady anr

    Kerala: Bodies of 2 missing cops found in Palakkad's Attappady

    Flight operations going smoothly, backlog getting cleared gradually': Centre after IT outage gcw

    'Flight operations going smoothly, backlog getting cleared gradually': Centre after IT outage

    Union Budget 2024: Kerala expects funds to build AIIMS and support development anr

    Union Budget 2024: Kerala expects funds to build AIIMS and support development

    UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni submits resignation; cites ' personal reasons' anr

    UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni submits resignation; cites 'personal reasons'

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Kannada star Darshan's health deteriorates in prison, requests for home-cooked food and personal clothing RBA

    Bengaluru: Darshan's health deteriorates in prison, requests for home-cooked food, personal clothing

    Guru Purnima 2024: Why a Guru is important in one's life? anr

    Guru Purnima 2024: Why a Guru is important in one's life?

    Shehnaaz Gill in New York: Actress strolls around Times Square in cute pyjamas at late night RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill in New York: Actress strolls around Times Square in cute pyjamas at late night

    Union Budget 2024 Did you know it was not always presented at 11 am? here is why the time was changed gcw

    Budget 2024: Did you know it was not always presented at 11 am? Here’s why the time was changed

    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam anr

    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon