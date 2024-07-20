‘What kind of joke’: AAP hits back at Delhi LG over claim about Arvind Kejriwal's ‘low calorie intake’ in jail

In the letter, the Lt Governor said reports provided by the prison superintendent flagged that Kejriwal was intentionally consuming fewer calories than medically recommended. Saxena also mentioned discrepancies in the AAP supremo's insulin administration and blood sugar monitoring.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and his letter to the chief secretary alleging that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking a “low calorie diet” while in jail. In its response letter, AAP questioned the intentions of the lieutenant governor and expressed genuine concern for Arvind Kejriwal's life.

Saxena claimed that even though Kejriwal has Type II Diabetes Mellitus, he may be purposefully avoiding the medical diet and prescription drugs, such as insulin. In spite of receiving enough home-cooked meals, the letter claimed that the Chief Minister engaged in "willful low-calorie intake" on many occasions.

The continuous glucose monitoring system (CGMS) reading and the results of the glucometer test varied, according to differences in the medical reports that the LG's office pointed out. The letter also noted that Kejriwal had lost two kilogrammes since his surrender on June 2 and attributed this to not eating enough calories.

"The report also suggests loss of weight (now 61.5 kg which earlier was 63.5 Kg on the date of surrender - June 2, 2024). Prima facie, it appears to be due to less calorie intake," the letter read.

The LG's accusations have been flatly refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party. "More than 8 occasions, the Chief Minister's blood sugar level dropped below 50. Chief Minister Kejriwal runs the chance of suffering a cerebral stroke in such a circumstance," according to Atishi.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also criticised the LG's letter. In a fiery post on social media, Singh said, "What kind of joke are you making, LG Sir? Would a man reduce his sugar levels at night? This is very dangerous. LG Sir, if you do not know about the disease, then you should not write such a letter. God forbid such a time ever comes to you."

Arvind Kejriwal is lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail after being arrested by the CBI in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The AAP supremo, however, has been granted interim bail in the ED case.

