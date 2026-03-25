The IMA expresses concern over the misuse of the GLP-1 drug for weight loss, originally for diabetes. It will ask the government to restrict its prescription to specialists, citing severe side effects like pancreatitis and potential cancer risk.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has shown concern over the use of the recently introduced GLP-1 drug for the Indian markets, and soon will be giving a memorandum to the Central government regarding its restrictive use to avoid misuse. The GLP-1 has entered the Indian market at a huge discount compared to other drugs that are already available in the country.

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IMA President Warns Against Misuse

Speaking to ANI, the Indian Medical Association President Dr Anil Kumar J. Nayak said, "We will give a memorandum to the govt for restricting prescriptions of GLP-1 drugs to certified endocrinologists/ Diabetologists or MD general medicine to curb misuse."

He further said, "The GLP-1 drug, which was introduced for diabetic patients, is being extensively used for weight loss. This is wrong because any modern allopathic medicine taken without consulting a doctor is dangerous."

Cites Severe Health Risks

He further said, "We have told at the time of introduction of GLP-1 drugs that the medicine should be taken only under the supervision of an MD physician, diabetologist and endocrinologist, as this medicine possesses side-effects like gastric trouble, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, pancreatitis... This can also be fatal as there is also a rare chance of thyroid cancer."

Drug Regulator Steps Up Vigilance

On Tuesday, the Drug Regulator stepped up vigil on the sale of Weight Loss Drugs and intensified monitoring of the supply chain of GLP-1-based weight loss drugs amid concerns over their unauthorised sale and misuse. The inspections were conducted at 49 entities, including online pharmacies, wholesalers, retailers & wellness clinics. Notices issued for irregularities in sales and promotions.

With the patent expirations for GLP-1 drugs, used for treating type 2 diabetes and obesity, major Pharma companies released cheaper generic alternatives. These alternatives are priced at a significantly lower price than the current costs. However, concerns have emerged regarding their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics. These drugs, when used without proper medical supervision, may lead to serious adverse effects and related health risks.