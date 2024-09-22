Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I'm not here for corruption or CM chair': Arvind Kejriwal speaks out at 'Janta ki Adalat'

    As part of his election strategy, Kejriwal plans to hold public courts in all 70 assembly constituencies across Delhi. He aims to engage directly with the electorate, asking them to judge whether the AAP government is honest and to evaluate his personal integrity.

    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 22) made a significant appearance at 'Janta Ki Adalat' held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, signaling the start of preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. During the event, Kejriwal addressed concerns over personal integrity and the allegations against him.

    "I do not have a thick skin like other leaders. If I'm called a thief or corrupt, it affects me. I am deeply saddened, which is why I resigned. I have earned only respect and honesty in my life; I don't have money in my bank, nor do I own a house," he said.

    Kejriwal revealed that he will soon vacate the Chief Minister's residence, noting, "After 10 years, I will leave my post as CM. Today, I don't even have a house to live in Delhi."

    As part of his election strategy, Kejriwal plans to hold public courts in all 70 assembly constituencies across Delhi. He aims to engage directly with the electorate, asking them to judge whether the AAP government is honest and to evaluate his personal integrity. "In this election, you all have to tell whether the Aam Aadmi Party government is an honest government or not," he said.

    Kejriwal's recent political journey has been tumultuous. He was released from Tihar Jail on September 13 after obtaining bail from the Supreme Court in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Just days later, on September 17, he announced his resignation as Chief Minister, saying that he would not reclaim his position until proven honest in the court of public opinion.

    The AAP leader's candid remarks reflect his ongoing battle against allegations and his determination to connect with voters ahead of the elections. As the political landscape in Delhi heats up, Kejriwal's focus on transparency and public engagement may play a crucial role in shaping his party's future.

