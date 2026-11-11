IIT Kanpur is exploring a cloud-seeding attempt in Delhi to address the city's critical air pollution levels, pending favorable moisture conditions. Meanwhile, the capital grapples with severe AQI readings following recent Diwali celebrations.

IIT Kanpur Weighs Cloud Seeding Options

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is studying the feasibility of another cloud-seeding attempt in Delhi to assess whether sufficient moisture is present in the atmosphere, sources at the institute said. Sources said a final decision on the operation will be taken only after the institute confirms favourable moisture conditions. The aircraft for the operation is ready and will take off from Delhi, they added.

Current Air Quality Situation

Meanwhile, the air quality across the national capital witnessed some relief as Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 299, in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday morning, according to the data recorded at 7:00 AM by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi's air quality deteriorated after Diwali celebrations held on Sunday. The persistent pollution is compounded by a drop in temperatures and moderate fog. The Delhi governemnt is taking pollution control measures to minimise the impact of the particulate matter by using water sprinklers across the State.

Detailed Pollution Data

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, air quality across multiple monitoring stations in Delhi remained critical, with all locations falling into the 'Very Poor' category. Chhawla recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) at 396, followed by Chandni Chowk at 379, DTU at 375, IIT Delhi at 375, North Campus at 374, ITO at 367, Burari Crossing at 362, Pusa at 359, NIH Narela at 352, NSUT Jaffarpur at 351, NSIT Dwarka at 350, CRRI Mathura Road at 348, Punjabi Bagh at 341, JNU at 339, Aya Nagar at 337, Talkatora Garden at 331, Vivek Vihar at 326, Sirifort at 321, Wazirpur at 321, Jahangirpuri at 320, Burari at 315, Badarpur at 312, Mundka at 305, Anand Vihar at 304, Bawana at 304, and R K Puram at 300.

Air quality across several other locations in the capital remained in the 'Poor' category. Rohini recorded an AQI of 298, followed by Ashok Vihar at 298, Dwarka-Sector 8 at 295, Jharoda Kalan at 289, IGNOU Maidan Garhi at 287, IGI Airport (T3) at 282, Alipur at 279, and Uttam Nagar at 259. IMD Lodhi Road registered the lowest reading in this bracket at 203, remaining within the 'Poor' threshold.

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