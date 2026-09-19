A second-year IIT Bombay student died by suicide after being caught using ChatGPT to cheat in an exam. The institute said no disciplinary action was taken and he was counselled before his death, which later sparked student protests on campus.

IIT Bombay Statement on Student's Death

IIT Bombay has issued a statement on the death of a second-year student at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. The student died by sucide on Friday evening. "Earlier in the day, during an examination, the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room," IIT Bombay said in a statement.

"IIT Bombay is deeply saddened by the loss of a student. The Institute is extending support to the student’s friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities," it added.

Students Protest, Demand Accountability

Earlier, students at IIT Bombay held a late-night protest following the death of the second-year student. Students demanded accountability and transparency from the institute's administration. Police had deployed personnel on campus to control the situation as discussions were held between students and the administration.

DCP Dattatray Nalawade said that the investigation in the case was underway. "Today, a student died by suicide at IIT Powai. Following this, some IIT students gathered and started a protest over their demands. The IIT administration is holding discussions with them to reach an amicable solution," he told reporters.

Asked about the nature of the students' demands, the DCP said, "The students have internal administrative issues which the IIT administration has addressed in the past as well, and the administration is actively speaking with the students right now too."

He added that while some protesters had dispersed, others remained on the ground as talks continued. "Some students are still protesting, and efforts are being made to speak with them as well," he said.

(ANI)