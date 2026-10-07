IIT (BHU) Varanasi signed an institute-level MoU with Germany's Bergische Universität Wuppertal, expanding their collaboration from a departmental level. The pact facilitates interdisciplinary research, faculty/student exchanges, and joint projects.

MoU Exchange at International Workshop The MoU was exchanged by Prof. Amit Patra, Director, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, during the ongoing SPARC-GIANT International Workshop on "Pavement Scanning Technologies" being hosted at IIT (BHU). Prof Pahirangan Sivapatham, along with a delegation of 11 students from Bergische Universität Wuppertal, is participating in the workshop at the IIT (BHU) campus.The ongoing workshop also reflects the active collaboration between the two institutions. It focuses on advanced technologies for highway and pavement assessment, including Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and Traffic Speed Deflectometer (TSD)-based investigations and analytics. Future Scope and Opportunities The expanded institutional partnership is expected to strengthen collaborative work in areas including sustainable infrastructure, road and pavement engineering, advanced infrastructure diagnostics, environmental challenges and emerging engineering technologies. It will also provide opportunities for postgraduate students, researchers and faculty members to engage in academic and research activities at both institutions.Speaking on the occasion, Prof Amit Patra, Director, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, said, "The collaboration between IIT (BHU) and Bergische Universität Wuppertal has grown steadily through successful academic and research initiatives. The signing of the Institute-level MoU is a natural progression of this association and will create opportunities for broader interdisciplinary collaboration, student and faculty exchange, and joint research involving multiple disciplines."The two institutions have expressed their commitment to further strengthening academic and research linkages and developing collaborative initiatives with wider societal and technological relevance. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi has entered into an expanded institutional collaboration with Germany's Bergische Universität Wuppertal (BUW) with the signing of an institute-level Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).The MoU, signed on October 1, marks an expansion of the existing academic collaboration between the two institutions, which initially developed at the departmental level between their respective Departments of Civil Engineering.The academic and research initiatives undertaken under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) have paved the way for broadening the partnership to an institute-wide framework. The agreement will facilitate opportunities for interdisciplinary research, faculty and student exchanges, joint academic activities and collaborative research projects involving multiple departments and disciplines at both institutions.The MoU was exchanged by Prof. Amit Patra, Director, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, during the ongoing SPARC-GIANT International Workshop on "Pavement Scanning Technologies" being hosted at IIT (BHU). Prof Pahirangan Sivapatham, along with a delegation of 11 students from Bergische Universität Wuppertal, is participating in the workshop at the IIT (BHU) campus.The ongoing workshop also reflects the active collaboration between the two institutions. It focuses on advanced technologies for highway and pavement assessment, including Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and Traffic Speed Deflectometer (TSD)-based investigations and analytics.The expanded institutional partnership is expected to strengthen collaborative work in areas including sustainable infrastructure, road and pavement engineering, advanced infrastructure diagnostics, environmental challenges and emerging engineering technologies. It will also provide opportunities for postgraduate students, researchers and faculty members to engage in academic and research activities at both institutions.Speaking on the occasion, Prof Amit Patra, Director, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, said, "The collaboration between IIT (BHU) and Bergische Universität Wuppertal has grown steadily through successful academic and research initiatives. The signing of the Institute-level MoU is a natural progression of this association and will create opportunities for broader interdisciplinary collaboration, student and faculty exchange, and joint research involving multiple disciplines."The two institutions have expressed their commitment to further strengthening academic and research linkages and developing collaborative initiatives with wider societal and technological relevance. (ANI)