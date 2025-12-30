IFFCO has conferred the 'Sahitya Samman 2025' on renowned writer Maitreyi Pushpa. At the same New Delhi event, Ankita Jain was awarded the 'Yuva Sahitya Samman' for her book 'Oh Re! Kisan'. The awards were presented by IFFCO Chairman Dilip Sanghani.

IFFCO which is country's leading cooperative institution in the fertiliser sector on Tuesday conferred the "IFFCO Sahitya Samman 2025" on renowned fiction writer Maitreyi Pushpa. At the same ceremony, the "IFFCO Yuva Sahitya Samman" was awarded to Ankita Jain for her book "Oh Re! Kisan". IFFCO Chairman Dilip Sanghani presented the awards at a function held at the Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi on December 30.

About Maitreyi Pushpa

Maitreyi Pushpa was born on 30 November 1944 in Sikurra village of Aligarh district. Her early life was spent in Khilli village of Jhansi district. She obtained her M.A. in Hindi Literature from Bundelkhand College, Jhansi.

Her major works include: Chinhar, Goma Hansti Hai, Lalmaniyan Tatha Anya Kahaniyan, Chhanh, Piyari Ka Sapna, 10 Pratinidhi Kahaniyan, Samagra Kahaniyan (short story collections); Smaritidansh, Betwa Behti Rahi, Idannamam, Chak, Jhoola Nat, Alma Kabootari, Aganpaakhi, Vision, Kahi Isuri Phag, Triya Hath, Gunah-Begunah, Farishtay Nikle (novels); Kasturi Kundal Basai, Gudiya Bhitar Gudiya (autobiographies); Khuli Khidkiyan, Suno Malik Suno, Charcha Hamara, Awaaz, Tabdeel Nigahein (women's discourse); Mandrakanta (play); Lakeerein (poetry collection); Wah Safar Tha Ki Muqaam Tha (memoir); Fighter Ki Diary (reportage).

Her short story "Faisla" was adapted into the telefilm "Vasumati Ki Chitthi", and her novel "Idannamam" was adapted into the television serial "Manda Har Yug Mein". She has been honoured with several prestigious awards including the SAARC Literary Award, Sarojini Naidu Award of The Hunger Project (Panchayati Raj), Mangla Prasad Paritoshik, Premchand Samman, Sahityakar Samman of the Hindi Academy, Veer Singh Judev Award of the Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Parishad, Kathakram Samman, Shashwati Samman, and the Mahatma Gandhi Samman of the Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan, among others.

Ankita Jain: The Yuva Sahitya Samman Winner

Ankita Jain transitioned from Research Associate and Assistant Professor to writer. Her debut book "Aisi Vaisi Aurat" was a Jagran-Nielsen bestseller.

Her other notable works include "Main Se Maa Tak", "Baheliye", "Oh Re! Kisan", the novel "Mohalla Salimbagh", and the children's novel "Aatanki Mor", all of which have been widely appreciated. She is the Director of an agro-manufacturing firm "Vaidik Vatika" and a founding member and Director of "Jai Jungle Farmers Producer Company", where she works with tribal self-help group women on forest produce. Along with writing and farming, Ankita is a professional Russian sculpture painting artist and teacher. She now runs her art business under the name "Art and Ankita", creating paintings on commercial orders and conducting sculpture painting workshops in various cities.

About the IFFCO Sahitya Samman

Instituted by IFFCO in 2011, this award is given annually to a Hindi writer whose works primarily depict rural and agricultural life. Previous recipients include Vidyasagar Nautiyal, Shekhar Joshi, Sanjeev, Mithileshwar, Ashtbhuja Shukla, Kamalakant Tripathi, Ramdev Dhurandhar, Ramdhari Singh Diwakar, Mahesh Katare, Ranendra, Shivmurti, Jayanandan, Madhu Kankaria, and Chandrakishore Jaiswal. The award carries a memento, a citation, and a cheque of Rs 11 lakh.

Selection Process and Jury

The selection committee, chaired by senior litterateur Chandrakanta, selected Maitreyi Pushpa in recognition of her extensive literary contribution focusing on rural and agricultural life and the changing realities of India. The jury included Nasira Sharma, Anant Vijay, Yatindra Mishra, Dr. Nalin Vikas, and Shri Utkarsh Shukla.

In his message, IFFCO Managing Director K. J. Patel congratulated Maitreyi Pushpa, describing her as a writer with deep social concerns who has skilfully portrayed life in Bundelkhand. He noted that her works sensitively capture the nuances of rural settings and women's lives. Selection committee chair Chandrakanta explained the selection process in detail. Committee member Anant Vijay read out the citations for Maitreyi Pushpa and Ankita Jain.

Award Ceremony Highlights

The chief guest, IFFCO Chairman Dilip Sanghani, expressed his happiness in honouring both writers, describing their work as extremely significant. He said that Maitreyi Pushpa's writing, inspired by personal experience and giving voice to social realities, is rare, and added that Ankita Jain has immense potential.

On this occasion, the Flying Feathers Art Association, under the direction of Ajay Kumar, staged a theatrical adaptation of Maitreyi Pushpa's story "Gunahgar". The ceremony was attended by teachers, students, and a large number of literature enthusiasts. (ANI)

