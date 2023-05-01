If SC directs, will initiate probe into 2014 Kerala Bar Bribery case: CBI

In the bar bribery case, bar owners in the state are accused of paying bribes to politicians and government representatives in order to get licences and permits for bars and liquor stores.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday stated that it would be willing to investigate the 2014 Bar Bribery case if the Supreme Court gave such an order.

The same was revealed in an affidavit provided to the Supreme Court by SP A Shiyas of the CBI Kochi unit.

In the bar bribery case, bar owners in the state are accused of paying bribes to politicians and government representatives in order to get licences and permits for bars and liquor stores.

The case is based on information disclosed by Kerala Bar Hotel Owners Association President Biju Ramesh about former Finance Minister K M Mani. The former had then claimed that a sum of Rs 5 crore was demanded to open 418 bars in the State.

P. L. Jacob, a petitioner, had moved the Supreme Court asking for a CBI investigation into the claims. Ramesh Chennithala, a former leader of the opposition, former ministers V Sivakumar and K Babu, and Jose K Mani, the head of the Kerala Congress (M), were all named in the appeal as potential participants.

The CBI has now produced an affidavit to the apex court in connection with the petition. The investigation agency stated that it will take up the case at the direction of the court. According to the CBI's affidavit, there is still evidence supporting the claim that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan obstructed the investigation against former finance minister K M Mani.

K. M. Mani received a clean chit in March 2018 from the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which stated that there was no evidence against Mani in the matter. In April 2019, the prosecution against Mani was concluded. K. Babu, a Congress leader, and minister of Kerala from 2011 to 2016, received a clean chit in March 2021 after being accused of corruption involving Rs 100 crore in the issuance of new bar licenses and the closing of liquor stores next to bars.

The report submitted by vigilance central range superintendent requested the court to cancel the case observing it to be baseless. The vigilance found that there was no evidence to prove that Babu was corrupt.

