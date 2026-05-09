Congress leader CP Mathew demanded a minister from Idukki in the Keralam cabinet. He argued it's essential to solve land issues, man-animal conflict, and boost tourism, citing the UDF's strong electoral performance in the district.

Congress leader CP Mathew on Saturday asserted that Idukki district deserves representation in the Keralam cabinet, saying a Congress minister from the district is essential to address long-pending land issues, man-animal conflict and tourism development. Speaking to ANI here, Mathew said the district has remained without ministerial representation despite consistently electing Congress and UDF representatives over the years.

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UDF's Electoral Dominance in Idukki

"Idukki district was formed in the year 1972. Even though many Congress leaders were elected, no one has become a minister. This time all the five constituencies elected UDF members and out of the five, four belong to Congress," Mathew said.

Highlighting the Congress-led UDF's recent electoral performance in the district, he said the front secured major victories in local body elections and the Lok Sabha polls. "In the recent Panchayat election UDF has won 35 panchayats out of 52, seven block panchayats out of eight. District panchayat thumping majority we got. In the last Lok Sabha election, we have won with a thumping majority," he said.

Cabinet Intervention Needed for Key Issues

Mathew stressed that cabinet-level intervention was necessary to resolve critical issues faced by the hilly district. "This time Idukki needs a minister to solve the land issues, to control the man-animal conflict, to open all the closed plantations and also for tourism to promote both agriculture tourism and farm tourism and pilgrim tourism for this God's own district," he said.

"We can make it another Goa or Kashmir. There are so many dams in this district, so many tourist areas are here. Majority issues of this district can be solved only with cabinet decisions," he added.

DCC Takes Disciplinary Action

Meanwhile, Mathew also referred to disciplinary action taken by the District Congress Committee (DCC) against four local Congress leaders for organising a demonstration in support of Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan in Thodupuzha, allegedly against party directives. "Congress high command representative Deepa Das Munshi has given clear instructions that no public reaction or demonstration related to the Chief Minister should be conducted. However, a group in Thodupuzha organised a protest in defiance of this," Mathew said.

The DCC suspended four leaders, including DCC General Secretary V E Tajudheen and Mandalam Congress President Rajesh Babu, citing anti-organisational activities. Despite the action, flex boards supporting senior Congress leaders reportedly continued to appear across parts of Idukki district.