Vishvajit Sahay, a 1990-batch IDAS officer, has assumed charge as the Secretary (Defence Finance). He previously served as the CGDA. Concurrently, Anugraha Narayana Das, a 1991-batch IDAS officer, has taken over as the new CGDA.

Vishvajit Sahay has assumed the charge as Secretary (Defence Finance) in the Ministry of Defence, according to an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

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Sahay, a 1990 batch officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) assumed the charge on May 1 (Friday). Prior to this appointment, he was serving as the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA).

About Vishvajit Sahay

As per the release, Sahay is an alumnus of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi and a law graduate, bringing over three decades of extensive experience in Defence Finance and Public Administration.

Over the course of his distinguished career, he has held several key positions in the Government of India, including Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Department of Science and Technology; Joint Secretary in the Department of Heavy Industries; Finance Manager (Acquisition Wing) in the Ministry of Defence; and Director in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Within the Defence Accounts Department, he has served in various capacities such as Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Prayagraj, Joint CGDA and Special CGDA, the release stated.

The release further stated that Vishvajit Sahay has also represented India at various international training forums, including those at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, and the George C. Marshall European Centre for Security Studies, Germany.

"His appointment is expected to significantly strengthen the financial management and strategic decision-making in the Ministry of Defence," the release emphasised.

Anugraha Narayana Das takes over as CGDA

Meanwhile, Anugraha Narayana Das, a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), assumed charge as the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) with effect from Friday.

Anugraha Narayana Das is an alumnus of Utkal University, Bhubaneswar and ICPE, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia. During his career span, he has led several initiatives in procurement policy, audit and oversight mechanisms, budgeting and expenditure monitoring, supported by advanced training from premier global institutions, including IIM Bengaluru and Duke University, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)