The ACC has appointed IAS officer Sachin Sharatachandra Kurve as the Chairperson of the Chennai Port Authority. In another key appointment, Rohit Jain has been named the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, replacing T Rabi Sankar.

Sachin Kurve Appointed Chennai Port Authority Chairperson

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed Sachin Sharatachandra Kurve, an IAS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, as the Chairperson of the Chennai Port Authority.

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According to the official order, the appointment is for a tenure of five years from the date he assumes charge, or until further orders, whichever occurs earlier.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Kurve Sachin Shardchandra, IAS(UD:2003) as Chairperson (JS level), Chennai Port Authority, Chennai under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways...of the Pay Matrix, for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier vice Shri Sunil Paliwal, IAS(TN:1993)," the order said.

Rohit Jain Named RBI Deputy Governor

Earlier on May 2, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Rohit Jain as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rohit Jain, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India, to the post of Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years from the date of joining the post on or after 03.05.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order stated.

Jain replaces T Rabi Sankar, who retired as Deputy Governor last month. He is serving as Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India.

The Reserve Bank of India was established on April 1, 1935, in accordance with the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The Central Office of the Reserve Bank was initially established in Kolkata but was permanently moved to Mumbai in 1937. The Central Office is where the Governor sits and where policies are formulated. (ANI)