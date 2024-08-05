IAS coaching centre tragedy: SC issues notice to Delhi Govt, Centre; says 'death chambers, playing with lives'

The Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto notice of a tragedy where three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in a Delhi coaching centre basement. Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan have directed the central and Delhi governments to report on safety regulations. Protests demand improved safety measures, compensation, and better infrastructure.

The Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto notice of the recent tragedy involving the deaths of three civil service aspirants due to flooding at a coaching centre basement in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. The court, under Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, has directed both the central and Delhi governments to respond to the incident by issuing notices.

“This incident highlights a grave issue,” the bench remarked. “Coaching centres have turned into death traps. They should either operate online or adhere to strict safety norms to ensure a dignified life for students. These institutes are endangering the lives of aspirants from across the country.”



The Supreme Court has directed the Centre, the Delhi government, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to provide detailed reports on the current safety regulations in place at these coaching centres. The bench has expressed deep concern for the well-being of students attending these institutes.

Previously, the Delhi High Court had transferred the investigation from the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure transparency and restore public confidence in the probe. The victims of the flooding have been identified as Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Bihar, and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala. All three lost their lives due to the basement flooding.

In response to the tragedy, students from various coaching centres have taken to the streets, demanding improved safety measures. A candlelight march was held on Sunday in front of the affected coaching centre to honour the deceased students. “They were exceptionally bright individuals,” said one protester. “Their loss is deeply felt, and we are committed to ensuring that such tragedies do not recur.”

Protesters have also voiced their concerns about issues such as high rents and inadequate infrastructure. “While new legislation takes time, immediate problems like high rent and poor safety measures must be addressed,” one protester stated.



The protesters are calling for significant compensation of Rs 5 crore for each victim’s family, affordable access to library facilities, and better maintenance of drainage systems in the area.

Political leaders, including Aam Aadmi Party representatives Sanjay Singh, Atishi, and Shelly Oberoi, as well as Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, visited the protest site to engage with students and discuss potential solutions.

