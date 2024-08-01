Delhi IAS Coaching Centre death: Court grants bail to SUV driver blamed for tragedy

Manuj Kathuria, the SUV driver who was arrested in connection with the death of three civil service aspirants in a coaching centre in Delhi, was granted bail on Thursday. He was arrested on July 29 in connection with the death of three students who drowned in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Thursday granted bail to Manoj Kathuria, the SUV driver in the unfortunate death of three IAS aspirants in the Old Rajender Nagar area. Kathuria was arrested on July 29 in connection with the death of three students who drowned in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody on culpable homicide charge.

Kathuria’s counsel argued before the court that he was not associated with the said offence in any manner whatsoever. All involvement as being speculated by the police authorities is completely hypothetical and there is no material to support any allegation, said Kathuria’s counsel, Rakesh Malhotra.

Three UPSC candidates drowned in a flooded basement at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajender Nagar, Delhi. Five people, including the driver whose vehicle's increased water flow caused the basement door to burst, were placed in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the incident.

The police had accused Kathuria of driving his Force Gurkha car through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building and inundate the basement.

During the hearing, the police admitted before the court that they did not have sufficient evidence to establish charges against Kathuria under Section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide). The police, subsequently, dropped the charge against him.

Explaining why the 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' charge against Kathuria was dropped, the police said, "During further investigation, as carried out in the preceding 48 hours, it has transpired that the ingredients of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) is, at this stage, not being sufficiently established."

Kathuria was arrested on Monday along with four co-owners of the basement. On Sunday, a magisterial court had sent to 14-day judicial custody Rau's IAS Study Circle owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh.

Latest Videos