Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava calls the IAF's 94th-anniversary air show in Varanasi a historic convergence of India's heritage and military might. The event, on the banks of the Ganga, is a moment of pride and will be witnessed by PM Modi.

A Historic Convergence of Heritage and Military Might

Highlighting the upcoming Indian Air Force (IAF) aerial display in Varanasi, defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava stated that hosting the anniversary celebrations along the sacred banks of the Ganga River represents a historic convergence of India’s civilizational heritage, soft power, and modern military capability.

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava emphasised that the event marks a significant milestone as the IAF commemorates its 94th anniversary, serving as an inspiration and a moment of immense pride for every citizen across the nation. "This year, the Indian Air Force is celebrating its 94th anniversary. As part of that anniversary celebration, this aerial show is being organised on the banks of the River Ganga. Its significance can be understood in this way too: Varanasi represents India's rich cultural heritage, civilizational history, and India's soft power," Srivastava said.

Underscoring the symbolic importance of the venue, the defence analyst noted that the demonstration of air power in one of the world’s oldest living cities showcases India's growing strength and global stature. "On the banks of the River Ganga in Varanasi, if this anniversary celebration of the Indian Air Force is being conducted, then it is a matter of great pride for every citizen of this nation... Our advanced fighter jets and helicopters are going to be participating in it," he said.

Srivastava further highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the occasion, adding greater national significance to the mega aerial spectacle. "Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is also coming to witness and to celebrate this... So it's a matter of great pride for the entire Indian nation," he added.

The upcoming air show is set to feature precision aerobatics and operational demonstrations by frontline IAF combat aircraft and modern utility helicopters, offering thousands of spectators gathered across the iconic ghats a firsthand view of India's air defence prowess and operational preparedness.

Elaborate Security for IAF Air Show

Earlier on October 21, security was heightened at Namo Ghat in Varanasi ahead of the upcoming Indian Air Force Air Show on October 22, 24 and 25, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said as he reviewed preparations for the show alongside senior officers. A full rehearsal for the air show was also held. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other distinguished guests are expected to be present at the air show on October 25.

Speaking to ANI, Agarwal detailed the preparations for the safety and convenience of the people. "This air show will start at 11:40 am and will run until 2 pm. There will also be a 20-minute break in between. All viewers are requested to take their seats by 10 am. For this, extensive police arrangements have been made here. About 12,000 police personnel have been deployed here, including our ATS teams, NDRF personnel, PAC, SDRF, water police, and fire safety teams have been deployed here. Apart from this, sufficient arrangements have also been made for traffic," he said. (ANI)