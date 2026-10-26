The Indian Air Force is set to procure 24 new Special Utility Helicopters for VVIP transportation. The Rs 10,000 crore project will replace the ageing Mi-17 V5 fleet currently used by the President, Vice President, and the Prime Minister of India.

IAF Moves to Modernize VVIP Air Transport Fleet

For the safe transportation of VVIPs across the country, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking to buy 24 Special Utility Helicopters. The plan was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in its meeting on Monday, the Defence Ministry said in a release.

“The procurement of special utility helicopters will help the Indian Air Force meet the important air transport requirements,” it said.

Project Details and Competitive Bidding

Key Contenders and Cost Estimates

The main contenders for the programme would be Airbus H-725 and Lockheed Martin of the US, officials said. The project, expected to cost around Rs 10,000 crore, has been initiated to replace the Mi-17 V5s used by the President, Vice President and Prime Minister of India.

The specifications have been made to meet the requirements of the VVIPs. The choppers were modified for VVIP transportation roles after the scrapping of the VVIP chopper programme due to a scandal. (ANI)

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