The IAF dismissed false reports of an aircraft crash in Kishtwar. It also demonstrated its operational readiness by activating an Emergency Landing Facility on the Purvanchal Expressway with a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Sukhoi-30 MKI and Mirage-2000.

IAF Dismisses Aircraft Crash Reports as False

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday dismissed reports circulating on social media regarding an aircraft crash near Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir and termed it false. "There are certain media outlets and social media handles claiming an IAF aircraft has crashed near Kishtwar, an IAF spokesperson said in a statement. "This report is false. All media outlets are requested to verify information from Official sources before publishing/transmitting," it added.

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IAF Activates Emergency Landing Facility on Purvanchal Expressway

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force activated 'Emergency Landing Facility' (ELF) on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur District on April 22, both by day and night, showcasing its operational capability to bolster its defence readiness, an official release from the Ministry of Defence read earlier.

According to a release, UP State Minister for Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare Om Prakash Rajbhar, Air Marshal B Manikantan, AOC-in-C, CAC, and other officials were present to witness the IAF aircraft undertake ELF operations.

The operational versatility of the Indian Air Force was demonstrated through the operations by a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, C-295 and AN-32, alongside Mi-17 V5 helicopter and Garud Commando team.

IAF, along with UPEIDA and the local civil administration, validated their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for emergency activation of these ELFs, in the shortest possible time frame, both by day and by night. This operation has majorly boosted IAF's capability to undertake unhindered operations even during the non-availability of standard runways, showcasing its operational resilience.

It has demonstrated the professional flying skills of its aircrew and the capability of its ground crew in activating such expressway airstrips at short notice, a release said earlier. These strategically developed airstrips on national expressways substantially augment operational flexibility and serve as a critical force multiplier during emergencies, reinforcing national security and disaster response capabilities. (ANI)