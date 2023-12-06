Karnataka BJP MLA alleges CM Siddaramaiah shared stage with ISIS supporter, shares pics

Karnataka's BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who had alleged that CM Siddaramaiah had shared the stage with an ISIS supporter and terrorist sympathizer during the Muslim conference, has shared some pictures on social media stating,' Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared the platform with ISIS supporters and terrorist sympathizers in Hubli yesterday. Tanveer Peera is a pro-terrorist sympathizer. He has links with terrorist organizations across the Middle East. The pictures shared here are of his recent visits to the Middle East where he met with terrorist sympathizers and radical Islamic operatives,' Yatnal wrote and shared the picture detailing it.

Tanveer has met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah many times. Does the Chief Minister know the background of this person? I will reveal all the details of Tanveer to Saudi and the Middle East. I had stated in the morning that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had shared a stage with a pro-terrorist sympathizer and supporter of ISIS in Belgaum. I urge the intelligence agencies and the NIA to investigate Tanveer Peer's accounts and his recent visits to the Middle East," he wrote.



Speaking about this on Wednesday morning, Yatnal made serious allegations against the government. There was a person connected with the ISIS organization at the Muslim conference in Hubli. He was sitting next to the CM. There was someone from the ISIS organization on the stage. Did they not have information about that? This is not a light comment. If you want information, run a background check. If there is a CM program, there will be information about who should be on stage and who shouldn't be. Was there no information that he would be on stage in this program?' he stated.



Tanveer Peer shared many photos with CM Siddaramaiah and Minister Zameer Ahmed on the hashtag 'Congress with Terrorists'. Yatnal said that Tanveer Peera is a Vijaypur-based Maulvi and sympathiser of militants.

‘He had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah many times in the past to support this terrorist. In a few days, I will reveal more details of a terrorist supporter named Tanveer Peera. He is working to bring money from Middle Eastern countries to India and to transmit information about India's activities to Arab countries, he wrote.