Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka BJP MLA alleges CM Siddaramaiah shared stage with ISIS supporter, shares pics

    BJP MLA Yatnal accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of sharing the stage with ISIS sympathizer Tanveer Peer. Yatnal shares photos alleging Peer's links to Middle Eastern terrorists, urging intelligence agencies to investigate. Claims to reveal more details soon, stating Peer aims to transfer funds and information to Arab countries from India.

    Karnataka BJP MLA alleges CM Siddarmaiah shared stage with ISIS supporter, shares pics vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    Karnataka's BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who had alleged that CM Siddaramaiah had shared the stage with an ISIS supporter and terrorist sympathizer during the Muslim conference, has shared some pictures on social media stating,' Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared the platform with ISIS supporters and terrorist sympathizers in Hubli yesterday. Tanveer Peera is a pro-terrorist sympathizer. He has links with terrorist organizations across the Middle East. The pictures shared here are of his recent visits to the Middle East where he met with terrorist sympathizers and radical Islamic operatives,' Yatnal wrote and shared the picture detailing it.

    Tanveer has met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah many times. Does the Chief Minister know the background of this person? I will reveal all the details of Tanveer to Saudi and the Middle East. I had stated in the morning that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had shared a stage with a pro-terrorist sympathizer and supporter of ISIS in Belgaum. I urge the intelligence agencies and the NIA to investigate Tanveer Peer's accounts and his recent visits to the Middle East," he wrote.

    Re-elect Narendra Modi if you don't want India to become another Israel: Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal

    Speaking about this on Wednesday morning, Yatnal made serious allegations against the government. There was a person connected with the ISIS organization at the Muslim conference in Hubli. He was sitting next to the CM. There was someone from the ISIS organization on the stage. Did they not have information about that? This is not a light comment. If you want information, run a background check. If there is a CM program, there will be information about who should be on stage and who shouldn't be. Was there no information that he would be on stage in this program?' he stated. 

    No one can destroy Sanatana Dharma: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

    Tanveer Peer shared many photos with CM Siddaramaiah and Minister Zameer Ahmed on the hashtag 'Congress with Terrorists'. Yatnal said that Tanveer Peera is a Vijaypur-based Maulvi and sympathiser of militants.

    ‘He had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah many times in the past to support this terrorist. In a few days, I will reveal more details of a terrorist supporter named Tanveer Peera. He is working to bring money from Middle Eastern countries to India and to transmit information about India's activities to Arab countries, he wrote.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 3:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Proud moment Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor AJR

    'Proud moment': Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor

    Cyclone Michaung: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Audi extend assistance to customers in flood-ravaged Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

    Cyclone Michaung: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Audi extend assistance to customers in flood-ravaged TN, Andhra

    Winter Session of Parliament: 'J-K Bills to give justice to those deprived of rights,' says Amit Shah AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: 'J-K Bills to give justice to those deprived of rights,' says Amit Shah

    Meet 4 Indian women who featured in Forbes world 100 most powerful women of 2023 list gcw

    Meet 4 Indians who featured in Forbes’ World’s 100 most powerful women list

    Kerala: 26 students suffer food poisoning who went on trip to water park rkn

    Kerala: 26 students suffer food poisoning who went on trip to water park

    Recent Stories

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film RKK

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film

    Proud moment Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor AJR

    'Proud moment': Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor

    Tennis David Goffin's Top 10 quotes: Insights into the mind of a Tennis star osf

    David Goffin's Top 10 quotes: Insights into the mind of a Tennis star

    7 foods to combat fatigue and boost energy in winters SHG

    7 foods to combat fatigue and boost energy in winters

    Navigating the Financial Career Landscape: A Guide for Aspiring Professionals

    Navigating the Financial Career Landscape: A Guide for Aspiring Professionals

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon