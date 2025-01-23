Hyderabad SHOCKER! Security guard at DRDO chops wife's body, cooks in pressure cooker; later confesses

Ex-serviceman Guru Murthy was arrested for murdering his wife, chopping her body into pieces, and dumping remains in Meerpet Lake in Hyderabad. Murthy, who works as a security guard at DRDO, had initially filed a missing person's report and pretended to assist in the search.

First Published Jan 23, 2025, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 10:09 AM IST

Hyderabad: A shocking crime has come to light in Meerpet, where a former serviceman allegedly murdered his wife, dismembered her body and then attempted to dispose of the remains by boiling them in a pressure cooker and dumping them in a lake in Jillellaguda. During a police inquiry into his wife's disappearance, 45-year-old Guru Murthy made the shocking admission, which authorities are currently verifying.

Venkata Madhavi, 35, was reported missing by her family on January 16, prompting an investigation. Police suspicions fell on her husband, Guru Murthy, who eventually confessed to the crime during questioning.

The chilling account of the crime reveals that the husband allegedly dismembered the body in the bathroom, and then used a pressure cooker to boil the parts. He further pulverized the bones using a pestle, boiling them again in a gruesome attempt to dispose of the evidence. Over three days, the man repeatedly cooked and processed the remains before finally dumping them into Meerpet Lake, according to a report in TOI.

Guru Murthy, the accused, has a background in the military and currently works as a security guard at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Guru Murthy accompanied his in-laws to the police station to report his wife missing, feigning ignorance about her disappearance. He even assisted police in the search efforts. However, as suspicions grew, Murthy was taken into custody for questioning, where he ultimately confessed to the crime. The Meerpet police conducted a site investigation and registered a murder case, leading to Murthy's arrest.

