Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lucknow doctors successfully remove brain tumour while awake patient fiddles with phone; here's what happened

    The Awake Craniotomy technique involves performing surgery while the patient is conscious, allowing for real-time monitoring of brain function.

    Unbelievable Lucknow doctors successfully remove brain tumour while awake patient fiddles with mobile phone here's what happened snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 9:09 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

    (Image for representative purpose only. Credit: Getty Images)

    In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at the Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute in Chak Ganjaria, Lucknow, successfully removed a brain tumour from a 56-year-old patient using the Awake Craniotomy technique. The patient, Harishchandra Prajapati from Lucknow, remained awake and engaged in using his mobile phone throughout the surgery, a testament to the technique’s effectiveness in minimizing nerve damage.

    Harishchandra Prajapati had been enduring severe headaches and weakness in his left hand and leg. After a diagnosis of a brain tumour at a private hospital, where he was warned about the risk of potential paralysis, Prajapati's family sought advanced treatment at Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute.

    The Awake Craniotomy technique involves performing surgery while the patient is conscious, allowing for real-time monitoring of brain function. This approach is crucial for minimizing risks to essential nerves that control motor functions. Prajapati was administered only local anesthesia during the procedure and actively participated in tasks such as using his mobile phone, holding a pen, and moving his legs. This interactive engagement enabled the surgical team to precisely map the brain’s functional areas using a nerve monitoring machine, ensuring the safe and effective removal of the tumour.

    Dr. Vijendra Kumar, head of the neurosurgery department at Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute, explained the rationale behind choosing the Awake Craniotomy technique. "We opted for this approach to minimize the risk of nerve damage, which could have led to significant functional impairments," he told Times of India.

    Dr. Devashish Shukla, medical superintendent of the institute, emphasized the role of advanced technology in the surgery. "The mapping of the brain was performed using a nerve monitoring machine, which was instrumental in guiding the surgery and preserving critical brain functions," he noted.

    The surgical team comprised Dr. Vijendra Kumar, Dr. Amit Upadhyay, Dr. Vipin Sahu, and resident Dr. Anjani Singh. The anesthesia department, led by Dr. Asim Rashid and assisted by Dr. Ruchi Saxena and senior resident Dr. Shruti, played a crucial role in the procedure's success, ensuring the patient’s comfort and stability throughout the operation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mandya Stone pelting during Ganeshotsav procession at Nagamangala, section 144 imposed vkp

    Mandya: Stone pelting during Ganeshotsav procession at Nagamangala, section 144 imposed

    Ayushman Bharat to now cover those above 70 years: Here's how you can avail Govt's free health insurance snt

    Ayushman Bharat to now cover those above 70 years: Here's how you can apply for Govt's free health insurance

    Delivery scam: Zepto user charged double the price, Sparks outrage on social media RTM

    Delivery scam: Zepto user charged double the price, Sparks outrage on social media

    Onam 2024: What is Thrikakkara Appan? Know significance, legend, rituals and more dmn

    Onam 2024: Who is Thrikakkara Appan? Know the significance, legend, rituals and more

    Uttar Pradesh Horror! Couple, their 2-year-old son mowed down by train while filming reels on railway tracks shk

    Uttar Pradesh Horror! Couple, their 2-year-old son mowed down by train while filming reels on railway tracks

    Recent Stories

    Mandya Stone pelting during Ganeshotsav procession at Nagamangala, section 144 imposed vkp

    Mandya: Stone pelting during Ganeshotsav procession at Nagamangala, section 144 imposed

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 12: Check latest price of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 12: Check latest price of 10gm gold

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check Sept 12 city-wise rates vkp

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check Sept 12 city-wise rates

    Check your daily horoscope: September 12, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, Libra; be careful Taurus gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 12, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, Libra; be careful Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for September 12, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 12, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon