Hyderabad SHOCKER! Cigarette found inside chicken biryani at restaurant, video goes viral (WATCH)

Viral video shows a cigarette butt found in biryani at a Hyderabad restaurant, sparking outrage and disgust online. The incident raises concerns about food safety and hygiene standards. Watch the shocking video and learn more about the incident.

A group of friends went out for dinner at a well-known biryani joint on Hyderabad’s RTC X Road. One of them discovered a cigarette butt within the biryani they had ordered while they were eating. The internet is now outraged and disgusted when a video of the same thing went viral on social media. The video begins with customers at Bawarchi demonstrating after discovering a cigarette butt in their food. The cigarette butt cooked inside the biryani is visible as one of the buddies lifts the plate.

As the video continues, employees of the restaurant, including a representative of Salman Mansoori's hotel, can be seen trying to calm down the irate patrons. They converse in order to resolve the complaints of the diners. One of the men in the video speculates that the contamination may have resulted from someone smoking in the kitchen.

Also Read | 'Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Vineeth K posted the video on X (previously Twitter) with the remark, "Cigarette butts in Bawarchi biryani." He said that in order to prevent such occurrences, it may be wiser to learn how to make biryani at home.

The video, which was shared on November 25, has been swiftly gaining traction on social media. It has so far garnered over 14,300 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Also Read | 'Move early, play late': Jaishankar’s cricket analogy to decode India's foreign policy draws applause (WATCH)

Three eateries were found to be in breach of food safety regulations when food safety authorities inspected a number of establishments in the Lakdikapul neighborhood of Hyderabad earlier this week. Among other things, the crew discovered expired goods, leftover food, insects, and rats in the kitchens of these eateries. Even without an FSSAI license, one eatery was in operation.

Latest Videos