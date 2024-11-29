'Move early, play late': Jaishankar’s cricket analogy to decode India's foreign policy draws applause (WATCH)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday attended the book launch event of former Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, where he drew intriguing parallels between cricket and Indian foreign policy.

'Move early, play late': Jaishankar's cricket analogy to decode India's foreign policy draws applause (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday attended the book launch event of former Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, where he drew intriguing parallels between cricket and India's evolving foreign policy. Jaishankar spotlighted the shift in India’s stance towards Pakistan, describing it as a transition from a defensive approach to a more assertive and proactive policy.

“You said you played them better because from the traditional side-on position, you now move to an open-chested position. I couldn’t have found a better description for a Pakistan policy that time,” Jaishankar remarked, referencing Amarnath’s strategic cricketing insights to encapsulate India’s diplomatic pivot.

Jaishankar highlighted profound lessons from Amarnath's book that resonate with the dynamics of India’s foreign policy. "The first takeaway is that the world is intensely competitive, but respect is earned. So the same Clive Lloyd in 1976, who did not spare any of you from body line bowling, was also the fielding captain who was generous enough to declare that pitch unfit in 1983. And that, in many ways, was respect earned," he stated.

Delving deeper into cricket's transformative moments, Jaishankar hailed 1983 as a watershed year—not just for cricket, but for India’s global standing. “I think nobody has any doubt that 1983 was the inflection point. It was not just the inflection point, but the man of the match of the inflection point. Pakistan won it at one point and Sri Lanka won it at one point. But nowhere else was it as big an inflection point as it was in the history of cricket. Because, if you look at India’s role in world cricket after 1983, it fundamentally changed,” he explained.

Mohinder Amarnath’s illustrious career spans from 1969 to 1989, during which he scored 4,378 runs in Test cricket. His extraordinary performance in the 1983 World Cup, where he was named Player of the Match in both the semifinal and final, cemented his legacy. Recognized as one of Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year in 1984, Amarnath also received the prestigious Arjuna Award in the same year.

Also read: ED raids house, offices of Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in connection with porn racket case

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH) shk

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH)

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January gcw

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January

Karnataka: Marijuana kits introduced to detect smokers in Gangavathi vkp

Karnataka: Marijuana kits introduced to detect smokers in Gangavathi

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Cigarette found inside chicken biryani at restaurant, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Cigarette found inside chicken biryani at restaurant, video goes viral (WATCH)

Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense gcw

'Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Tenkasi schools open tomorrow after heavy rainfallRBA

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Tenkasi schools open tomorrow after heavy rainfall

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH) shk

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH)

Shahrukh Khan Net Worth: Know assets, income and more about star NTI

Shahrukh Khan Net Worth: Know assets, income and more about star

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January gcw

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna reveals REAL reason of his son, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna reveals REAL reason of his son, Samantha's divorce

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon