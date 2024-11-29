'Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Eknath Shinde, after meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda, stated the Maharashtra CM will be chosen in a day or two. The meeting focused on power-sharing arrangements following the BJP-led coalition's victory in the Assembly elections.

Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said he had "good and positive" discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda on the issue of government formation in the state.  Before departing for Mumbai, Shinde told reporters that the Maharashtra chief minister will be chosen "in a day or two" at another Mahayuti coalition gathering in the state capital.

Following the BJP-led coalition's overwhelming victory in the Assembly elections, Shinde met with Amit Shah and JP Nadda late Thursday to work out a power-sharing agreement for Maharashtra's future administration. He was joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Also Read | Delhi air quality crisis: GRAP 4 measures to stay until Monday, says Supreme Court

"In a day or two, we will make a choice regarding the Maharashtra chief minister. We have had and will continue to have talks. When we make a final choice, you will know," the outgoing chief minister stated. Shinde declared that he would respect the choice made by Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would not stand in the way of the state's administration being formed. "This 'ladka bhau' (beloved brother) designation is higher than anything else for me," he stated.

"We all spoke about how governments are formed. The allies are working well together, we are all optimistic, and we will uphold the unambiguous directive that the people have given us. We will soon form the government," he added.

Also Read | Change your address on Aadhaar without any fee – Here's how

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 results

The Shiv Sena leader said the people of Maharashtra have re-elected them with a thumping majority and respecting the mandate is the topmost priority, not "running after posts". Recovering from its Lok Sabha elections losses, the BJP bagged 132 Assembly seats, the highest among all constituents of the Mahayuti alliance. Both Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena had strong showings. NCP secured 41 seats, while Sena secured 57.

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a blow when it only managed to secure 16 seats in the Assembly elections, one of its poorest showings to date. Only 10 seats were gained by Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP), whereas 20 seats were won by Uddhav Thackeray's (UBT).

Also Read | How clean are train blankets? Ashwini Vaishnaw REVEALS cleaning practices

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar vkp

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BREAKING: ED raids Raj Kundra's house, offices in connection with porn racket case shk

BREAKING: ED raids house, offices of Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in connection with porn racket case

Chinmoy Das' arrest: UP priest flags Hindus' genocide in Bangladesh, calls for 'Sanatan Vedic' nation (WATCH) snt

Chinmoy Das' arrest: UP priest flags Hindus' genocide in Bangladesh, calls for 'Sanatan Vedic' nation (WATCH)

Big success for Indian Navy: 500 kg of crystal meth seized in joint operation with SL Navy in Arabian Sea snt

Big success for Indian Navy: 500 kg of crystal meth seized in joint operation with SL Navy in Arabian Sea

Dharwad Dhaba owner accused of chaining worker at Old Mulla Dhaba near Kittur probe underway vkp

Dharwad: Dhaba owner accused of chaining worker at Old Mulla Dhaba near Kittur, probe underway

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses earning more than their husbands RBA

Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses earning more than their husbands

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Couple's haldi pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Couple's haldi pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Prabhas questions Rajamouli for not casting him in RRR despite close friendship; Read on NTI

Prabhas questions Rajamouli for not casting him in RRR despite close friendship; Read on

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar vkp

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Jindal steel to Thirumalai chemicals: 10 top stocks for HIGH returns ATG

Jindal steel to Thirumalai chemicals: 10 top stocks for HIGH returns

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon