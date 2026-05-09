Sunanda, 55, the wife of retired IAS officer Vinay Ranjan, was found dead at the IAS Officers' Quarters in Hyderabad. Police have launched an investigation, with officials suspecting the involvement of the family's domestic help from Nepal.

Sunanda, 55, the wife of retired IAS officer Vinay Ranjan, was found dead at the IAS Officers' Quarters in Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said.

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According to Jubilee Hills Police, the body was found at the IAS quarters located in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar. Senior police officials, including Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

Police officials said they received information about the incident during the early hours of Wednesday and immediately rushed to the spot. "We received information about the matter in the early hours and reached the spot. An investigation is underway, and further details will be shared later," officials said.

Domestic help suspected in killing: MLA

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Danam Nagender said police suspect the family's domestic help, reportedly from Nepal, to be involved in the killing. He added that a case has been registered and strict action would be taken against those responsible.

"Retired IAS officer Vinay Ranjan's wife, Sunanda, aged 55, was found dead. Police suspect that their servant, who is from Nepal, may be involved in the murder. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The state government will take strict action against those involved," Nagender said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)