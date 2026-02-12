Hyderabad police conducted a massive search op in Reinbazar, seizing 37 two-wheelers, knives, ganja, and a Hukka set. During the operation, six rowdy sheeters and nine suspects were also picked up and verified to curb illegal activities.

A massive Cordon and Search operation was conducted on Thursday within the jurisdiction of Reinbazar Police Station to ensure public safety and curb illegal activities, Hyderabad police said. The operation was led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and ACP, along with Ch Nethaji, SHO Reinbazar police station, and supported by armed police personnel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Seizures and Verifications

During this intensive search, the following seizures and verifications were carried out: Kiran Khare Prabhakar DCP, Charminar Zone, Hyderabad City, in a release, said that a total of 37 two-wheelers were seized for being operated without number plates or with improper/tampered number plates. Six rowdy sheeters (Syed Ali, Habeeb Sikander, Talib Khan, Jaffar Ali, Ali Hussain, and Syeeduddin) were identified, picked up, and their current activities were verified, as per the statement. Nine Suspect Sheet persons (Khaled, Sameer, Aziz Baba, Hyder Ahmed, Ibrahim, Ibrahim Khan, Syed Ali, Shaik Mohammed, and Azhar) were identified and their details were thoroughly verified. Three dangerous knives and one Hukka set, five packets of illegal Cannabis (Ganja) and three small gas cylinders being used/stored illegally were seized during the operation.

Commitment to Public Safety

The DCP stated that such operations will continue to maintain law and order and to instill a sense of security among the citizens of the Charminar Zone. (ANI)