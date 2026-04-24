Hyderabad's Saifabad Police, with the help of an honest Uber Auto driver, recovered a passenger's bag with 6.5 tolas of gold and cash within an hour. The driver was rewarded for his integrity. Police also busted a mobile snatching gang.

Honest Auto Driver Returns Passenger's Lost Bag with Gold

A swift response by the Saifabad Police helped recover a bag containing gold ornaments and cash that was accidentally left behind in an Uber Auto by a passenger.

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On April 23, Sujatha R Hiremath (43), a resident of Gulbarga, Karnataka, approached the Saifabad Police Station. She reported that while travelling from Narsingi to Birla Mandir in an Uber Auto, she accidentally forgot her bag in the vehicle. The bag contained 6.5 Tolas of Gold ornaments and Rs 3,500 cash.

Upon receiving the petition, Inspector of Police (SHO Saifabad), a team comprising K Vinay Kumar and Madan Mohan immediately swung into action. By verifying CCTV footage, the team successfully traced the auto and contacted the driver, K Nagesh, within one hour (by 19:45 hours).

The driver, K Nagesh, a resident of Chintal Basthi, Khairatabad, responded promptly and confirmed that the bag was safe on the back seat. He reached the police station and handed over the gold and cash intact. The property was subsequently restored to the complainant. SHO Saifabad appreciated the honesty of the auto driver, K Nagesh, and presented him with a cash reward for his integrity.

Mobile Snatching Gang Busted, Three Arrested

Earlier, Telangana Police apprehended a gang of three habitual offenders involved in a series of mobile snatching incidents across Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. The arrest led to the recovery of ten mobile phones and a two-wheeler used in the commission of crimes.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint by 59-year-old Syed Nazeer Ahmed, who reported that on April 15, two unidentified men on a motorcycle snatched his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from his shirt pocket near DMRL X Road. Based on the complaint, a case was registered as FIR at Kanchanbagh Police Station.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ambata Naresh, a pickle vendor and pickpocket; Banala Arun Kumar, a labourer; and Mekala Chiranjeevi, who is involved in pig farming. Police records indicate that all three are repeat offenders with multiple cases registered against them in various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including charges under the IPC, BNS, and NDPS Act.