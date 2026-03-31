Landowner Avinav Shah asserts a Hyderabad land dispute is a family boundary issue, denying political links to Minister Ponguleti Reddy. Other landowners allege attacks and pressure, while the BRS party seeks an official probe into the matter.

Landowner Denies Political Links, Calls it 'Family Dispute'

Amid the ongoing land-grabbing case, landowner Avinav Shah on Tuesday dismissed attempts to link an ongoing land dispute in Hyderabad to political motives, asserting that the matter was purely a family boundary issue with no involvement of Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

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Speaking to ANI, Shah said, "I fail to understand why they are giving a political angle to a family dispute... Ours is purely and simply a boundary dispute - wherein our sole objective is to have a survey conducted so that we may reclaim our land, and they may reclaim theirs. Apart from this, there is absolutely no other motive or ulterior agenda involved."

He further cautioned against dragging political names into the controversy. "I do not believe it is appropriate to drag others into this, or to invoke specific names, merely to sensationalise the issue and take it to the media... There is no involvement of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy," he added.

While the allegations and counterclaims continue, Avinav Shah maintained that the dispute should be resolved legally through proper land surveys, urging all parties to avoid politicising the matter. The statement comes amid escalating allegations from other landowners and opposition leaders.

Other Landowners Allege Attacks, Intimidation

Earlier, land owner Satish Shah alleged that he and his family were attacked after refusing to part with their land, also alleging inadequate police support. Speaking to ANI Shah, says, "This is survey 245... We were deceived by survey 259... My neighbours gave their land to new-gen developers. The minister's son is a partner in that. Ponguleti group approached us for our land... We refused. We were attacked, and our wall was broken at night... Another attack was done on us... Almost 70 people beat our staff... The police's support has decreased... We want the police to help us... I did not get any help."

Another landowner, Pallavi Shah, echoed similar concerns, alleging forced attempts to acquire their land and destruction of property. She claimed that unidentified persons used heavy machinery late at night to demolish a boundary wall and disrupt utilities, forcing the family to seek legal protection. While speaking to ANI, she said, "I am the owner of 245... We met with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy... We did not know that they had such an intention... They told us to give them this land, and they will shift us to 244... We said that we do not want any other land... They gave us many offers... They needed that land... They wanted a passage from our land to their plot... At 1 AM, 6 JCBs came and broke our 1 km-long wall... The police were taking a lot of time while writing our complaint... We went to the court and received an interim injunction and police protection... This is ancestral property... They took our workers' phones... They shut our power down."

Issue Takes Political Turn as BRS Seeks Probe

The issue has also taken a political turn, with leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accusing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy of land grabbing and seeking a probe. A delegation led by senior leaders met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, demanding an independent inquiry. (ANI)