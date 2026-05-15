A 25-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run in Hyderabad after a speeding lorry hit the scooter she was on with her husband and two children. The woman died on the spot, while her husband and kids survived with injuries. Police are investigating.

A 25-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad after a speeding lorry allegedly hit the scooter she was travelling on with her husband and two children, police said. The deceased was identified as Fatima Begum (25). According to police, the accident took place on Thursday night when the family was returning home after a wedding. Police said a speeding lorry hit the scooter and fled the scene. Fatima Begum died on the spot, while her husband and the two children sustained injuries and survived the accident.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Investigation Underway

Chandrayangutta Police said, "The deceased has been identified as Fatima Begum, 25. She died after a speeding lorry hit the scooter she was travelling on with her husband and two children. Her husband and children survived the accident."

Police said a case has been registered and the body has been shifted for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)