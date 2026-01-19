Hyderabad advocates, led by K Karuna Sagar, raise alarm over illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in Balapur. They allege the immigrants have obtained Indian documents, posing a security threat, and plan to file a writ petition due to government inaction.

Advocates Raise Alarm Over Illegal Immigrants in Hyderabad

A group of advocates, represented by High Court Advocate K Karuna Sagar, is raising concerns about the large-scale presence of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and the Rohingya community in Hyderabad, specifically the Balapur area. Speaking to ANI, the High Court advocate alleged that illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have obtained official Indian documents like Aadhar cards, Ration cards, and PAN cards without valid proof of identity. He framed the situation as a potential national security threat and a cause for demographic change in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Hundreds of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have settled in Hyderabad, particularly in the Balapur region, after crossing international borders. They have a voter ID card, an aadhar card, and a ration card. They have their bank accounts and have bought electronics and vehicles through them. They are even running households and businesses. All this is illegal. They have not obtained any documents legally or provided valid proof of identity. This issue has snowballed into a national threat and raises national security concerns," he stated.

Legal Action Planned Amidst Government Inaction

A formal complaint was submitted on January 4, 2026, to the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda, as well as the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Telangana. Since no action has been taken in the 15 days following the complaint, the advocates plan to file a writ petition in the Telangana High Court against the government for its inaction.

"To address the issue, I wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda, on January 4, to identify, verify and deport these illegal immigrants. However, it's been 15 days, and our letter has been of no avail. We have not heard back or seen any action taking place in this regard. If this inaction continues, we will approach the Telangana High Court in a few days," he stated further. (ANI)