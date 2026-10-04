Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 380 drivers for drunk driving in a two-day special drive. Of those caught, 343 were two-wheeler riders. Separately, police identified 49 overstaying foreign nationals, deporting 12 so far.

Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 380 drivers for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during a two-day special drive conducted on October 2 and 3 to ensure road safety. Of the 380 drivers booked, 343 were two-wheeler riders, 12 were three-wheeler drivers, and 25 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

Details of Drunk Driving Violations

According to the data released by Hyderabad Traffic Police, 80 cases were recorded with blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels between 30 and 50, while 167 cases were in the 51-100 range. A total of 77 cases were recorded in the 101-150 range, 39 in the 151-200 range, 12 in the 201-250 range, two in the 251-300 range and three cases involved BAC levels above 300.

Hyderabad Traffic Police said there will be zero tolerance towards drunk driving violations and that the special drive will continue. Commuters have been requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Action Against Overstaying Foreign Nationals

Earlier, the Hyderabad City Police, through the Special Branch–Foreigners Monitoring Cell, in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), local Law and Order Police and IT Cell Hyderabad, intensified identification and tracking of foreign nationals overstaying in India and violating visa and immigration regulations.

According to a press note issued by the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, dated October 2, the Hyderabad City Police have been conducting a special joint search operation across Hyderabad since August 31 to identify foreign nationals who are overstaying in India and violating applicable visa and immigration regulations. The operation was undertaken with the objective of strengthening verification of foreign nationals, ensuring compliance with visa conditions and preventing unlawful activities, while also creating awareness among the public and accommodation providers regarding their legal responsibilities.

So far, 49 foreign nationals have been identified for overstaying/violation of immigration regulations and have been lodged in designated Holding Centres, of which (12) foreign nationals have already been deported to their respective countries. Further process of deportation/removal from India for the remaining persons is under process in coordination with the concerned authorities. (ANI)