HPTDC employees in Himachal Pradesh will hold a symbolic protest by wearing black badges during the Assembly session against the government's move to outsource even profitable units, a decision they claim contradicts earlier assurances.

HPTDC Employees to Protest Outsourcing Move

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) Employees Union has announced a symbolic protest during the ongoing Assembly session against the state government's move to hand over several corporation units to private operators under the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) model.

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In a communication addressed to the HPTDC management, the union said its members will continue to perform their duties while wearing black badges as a mark of protest during the session.

Union Alleges Breach of Assurance

The union has opposed the proposal to outsource around eight HPTDC units, stating that many of these units are currently generating satisfactory revenue for the corporation. It alleged that the decision contradicts earlier assurances given to employees that only loss-making units would be considered for outsourcing.

According to the union, a previous proposal had suggested handing over 14 units under the O&M model, but after discussions with the government, it was assured that only seven loss-making units would be considered. However, the latest move reportedly includes profit-making units as well, raising concerns among employees.

Corporation's Financial Health Highlighted

Highlighting the financial situation, the union noted that despite challenges such as natural disasters, adverse weather, and the COVID period in recent years, HPTDC has managed to recover and has reportedly generated profits exceeding Rs 100 crore recently.

The employees' body further pointed out that the corporation is also clearing the liabilities of retired employees as per court directions. However, it claimed that a long-pending request for around Rs 50 crore in financial assistance from the state government has not yet been fulfilled.

Call to Strengthen PSU Instead of Privatisation

The union emphasised HPTDC's role in hosting VVIPs and promoting tourism across Himachal Pradesh, including services at key state properties and government establishments. Opposing privatisation, the union said the move could weaken the corporation and affect employment opportunities for local youth. It urged the government to strengthen the PSU instead of handing over its assets to private players.

The union reiterated that the protest during the Assembly session will remain peaceful, with employees across HPTDC hotels and units participating by wearing black badges while continuing their services. (ANI)