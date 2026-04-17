CPI(M) has accused the Himachal Pradesh government of a nexus between the real estate lobby and senior bureaucrats, demanding the immediate removal of Acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta over an alleged land scam and calling for a judicial probe.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday intensified its attack on the Himachal Pradesh government, alleging a deep nexus between the real estate lobby, land mafia, and senior bureaucrats, and demanded the immediate removal of Acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta.

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Addressing a press conference, CPI(M) State Secretary Sanjay Chauhan alleged that Gupta had acted "like a real estate dealer" and misused his official position to benefit private builders and land mafias in violation of state laws. "We had raised this serious issue of illegal land deals on March 30. The nexus between land mafia, real estate interests, and high-ranking officers has hurt the people of Himachal Pradesh," Chauhan said.

Specific Allegations and Violations

He alleged that provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue Act and the Land Tenancy Act were "blatantly violated," and pointed to specific administrative orders issued on November 6, 2025, which were later amended without due legal process. "The government itself has now withdrawn those illegal orders, and even the High Court has stayed related decisions, validating our allegations," he added.

Chauhan further claimed that despite clear findings by the Solan district administration under Section 118 of the Land Tenancy Act involving nearly 275 bighas of land, no effective action had been taken. "We demand that the Chief Minister immediately remove Sanjay Gupta, who is an officer of doubtful integrity. Allegations against him have even been recorded on the floor of the Assembly," he said.

The CPI(M) leader also raised questions over alleged disproportionate assets, claiming that land purchased by Gupta in Kharar, Punjab, an area linked to the upcoming New Chandigarh project, could be worth over ₹300 crore at current market rates. He criticised the state government's response, stating. "The Chief Minister speaks of zero tolerance against corruption, but no minister has come forward to address this serious issue."

Call for Judicial Probe and Statewide Protests

Chauhan demanded a judicial probe into the entire case, preferably under the supervision of a sitting or retired judicial officer, along with a panel of experts. He also urged the High Court to take suo motu cognisance.

"We will intensify our movement and protest across the state to expose this nexus," he warned.

Broader Concerns from Party Leaders

Earlier, CPI(M) leader Vijendra Mehra said the party had already flagged the Chester Hills land deal case, and a fact-finding team had visited the site. "Even present and former Chief Secretaries have indirectly exposed corruption by raising questions against each other," Mehra claimed.

Meanwhile, Senior CPI(M) leader and Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha President Kuldeep Singh Tanwar said the issue has serious implications for farmers and local communities. "The Land Tenancy Act violations are a grave concern. Following protests by the Kisan Sabha, the Deputy Commissioner has assured compensation to affected farmers in areas like Baroh and Kasauli," Tanwar said.

He added that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has also sought data related to the matter, indicating the seriousness of the issue.

In a brief statement, CITU Himachal Pradesh leadership also expressed concern, calling for strict accountability and action against those found involved in the alleged land scam.

The CPI(M) reiterated its demand for immediate action and warned of statewide protests if the government fails to act decisively.