Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta performed a yagya and bhandara in Shimla on Navratri's third day. He prayed for the state's prosperity, peace, and protection from natural disasters, seeking blessings from Goddess Durga.

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, on Tuesday performed a yagya and organised a bhandara at Lok Bhawan in Shimla on the occasion of the third day of the Navratri festival, praying for the state's prosperity, peace and protection from natural disasters.

The yagya and bhandara were organised with the participation of Lok Bhawan employees and officials.

Speaking with reporters at Lok Bhawan, Gupta extended his greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Sharadiya Navratri and highlighted the religious and cultural significance of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, I extend my greetings to all the people of Himachal Pradesh. We worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga, and there is a belief that the Mother Goddess protects us from hardships,” he said.

Governor prays for state's prosperity, well-being

The Governor said Himachal Pradesh was blessed with several prominent Shakti Peeths and religious sites, including Baglamukhi, Jwala Ji, Chandi, Chamunda, Bajreshwari and Naina Devi temples. He said the yagya and bhandara were organised collectively by the Lok Bhawan staff to seek the blessings of the Goddess for the well-being of the state and its people. “We pray to Mata Rani that our state remains prosperous, that no natural disaster strikes us, and that Himachal Pradesh continues to progress with prosperity and development. We also seek her blessings to address the challenges facing us, including drug abuse, and pray for happiness in every family,” Gupta said.

Stresses on instilling cultural values in youth

Speaking about the need to instil cultural values among young people, the Governor said a lack of 'sanskar' (moral and cultural values) often led to inappropriate behaviour and the use of undignified language, including towards people holding constitutional positions. “I believe that instilling values in our lives is essential to awaken society once again. Teachers, educational institutions and parents are making efforts in this direction. Nothing can be achieved merely through government announcements unless society participates in the process,” he said.

Gupta said young people should be inspired to become a strong force in the realisation of the vision of a developed India.

Later, speaking with ANI at Lok Bhawan, the Governor said he had prayed for the state's prosperity, the well-being of families and protection from natural calamities. “We are fortunate that our state has many pilgrimage sites whose blessings remain with us. I pray that Himachal Pradesh emerges as one of the leading states in the country in the coming years,” he said.

'Nation First' should be the guiding principle: Governor

On the issue of external forces allegedly attempting to obstruct India's progress, Gupta said the country should remain guided by the principle of “Nation First”. “Everyone should be blessed with wisdom; that is what I pray to Mata Rani for. We should have the ‘Nation First’ approach. Even today, external forces seek to create obstacles in some way or another to India's growing strength, but we will not allow that to happen,” he said.

The Governor said the country should not be afraid as long as its youth remained alert and patriotic, adding that such forces must be firmly countered. “May God give them wisdom,” he added. (ANI)