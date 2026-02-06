HP CM Sukhu launched 'Padhai with AI,' an AI-based digital learning platform for Bilaspur students. He also signed an MoU with a geothermal energy company to progress towards making Himachal a 'Green Energy State,' promoting clean energy sources.

CM Sukhu Launches 'Padhai with AI' Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu formally launched the Bilaspur district administration's innovative initiative, 'Padhai with AI', at Barthin on Thursday.

According to an official release, this AI-based digital learning platform has been specially introduced for students of the Bilaspur district who were preparing for various competitive examinations.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that education was not just about completing a syllabus, but was the most powerful way to give society a new direction, broaden thinking, and shape the future of the coming generations. He said that, considering education as the most effective tool for social change, the state government was continuously working to strengthen the education system through innovation and by ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Praising the initiative, Sukhu said that 'Padhai with AI' was a strong and forward-looking step towards securing a bright future for students. Through this digital platform, students would get equal opportunities to study. He said that the initiative ensures a fully digital learning system, which would also provide continuous academic counselling to the children, the release stated.

Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur, Rahul Kumar, detailed that under the 'Padhai with AI' initiative, modern, technology-based and quality educational facilities were being provided to students with the support of NTPC. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and other senior officers were present on the occasion, the release added.

Himachal Pradesh Pursues Geothermal Energy

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sukhu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Geotropy India Pvt. Ltd. to move closer to the goal of making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State. According to the Himachal Pradesh CMO, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Ambassador of Iceland to India, Benedikt Hoskuldsson, were also present on the occasion.

The MoU was signed by Chief Engineer, Directorate of Energy, D.P. Gupt, on behalf of the state government, and by Tomos Otto Hansson, Chairperson of Iceland-based GEOTROPY ehf.

Reaffirming the State Government's strong commitment to sustainable energy, the Chief Minister said the government is actively working to harness green energy sources in Himachal Pradesh, and that geothermal energy is one such clean, environment-friendly option. He also stated that the state has significant geothermal potential that must be utilised to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources.

The Chief Minister highlighted that one of the major advantages of geothermal energy is its availability round the clock. He directed the company to begin exploration immediately to harness the state's geothermal potential as soon as possible.