Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated his 62nd birthday at his residence, Oak Over. The day was marked by planting a Chinar sapling, flagging off a marathon, and disbursing financial aid to women beneficiaries.

Chief Minsiter Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated his 62nd great enthusiasm and fervour at his official residence, Oak Over, on Thursday. People from all walks of life, including party workers, his cabinet colleagues, officials and citizens, gathered in large numbers to extend their warm greetings and convey their heartfelt wishes for his good health, long life and continued leadership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister planted a Chinar sapling within the premises of Oak Over, symbolising environmental conservation and sustainable growth. His wife, Kamlesh Thakur, MLA from Dehra, along with other family members, was present during the celebrations.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister flagged off a marathon organised by employees of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat. The run commenced from the Secretariat premises and concluded at the Church at Ridge, witnessing enthusiastic participation from employees and citizens alike.

CM Reaffirms Commitment to State's Growth

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reiterated that the State Budget presented by the government is people-centric and aimed at the welfare and upliftment of the common man. The Chief Minister reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to take progressive and impactful decisions in the coming months to ensure inclusive growth, prosperity and overall development of the state. He emphasised that the present government is working with a spirit of service and dedication to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the last person in society, in line with the principles of good governance.

Advocacy for State's Financial Rights

Expressing concern over the abrupt discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), which had been provided since 1952, he termed it a rightful entitlement of the people of Himachal Pradesh and assured that the State Government would continue to strongly advocate for its restoration.

Highlighting the significant contribution of Himachal Pradesh to the Nation, the Chief Minister stated that the State provides ecological services valued at nearly Rs 90,000 crore annually. He reiterated that the government remains firm and resolute in safeguarding the rights and interests of the State and expressed confidence in achieving positive outcomes through persistent efforts.

He further added that the government was actively working towards strengthening financial discipline and improving fiscal management, the results of which will soon become visible.

Focus on Social Security

Stressing the importance of social security, he highlighted that the State Government has successfully restored the 'Old Pension Scheme' for all government employees, thereby ensuring financial security and a dignified life post-retirement.

Celebrations Marked by Welfare and Service

As part of the celebrations, the Chief Minister disbursed financial assistance to 18 women beneficiaries under the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Each beneficiary received Rs 1 lakh as the first instalment of a total assistance of Rs 3 lakh, enabling them to move closer to fulfilling their dream of constructing their own homes.

To commemorate the occasion, a blood donation camp and a boxing competition were also organised at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex by the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress and State Youth units, reflecting the spirit of service and youth engagement.

Several Ministers, MLAs, Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations, along with senior civil and police officers, were present on the occasion and extended their greetings to the Chief Minister.