HP CM Sukhvinder Sukhu affirmed government-party coordination at a Congress meeting. He announced deliberations on Panchayat polls and slammed the BJP for politicising the women's reservation bill, reiterating Congress's clear stand on the issue.

CM Attends Congress Meet, Asserts Coordination

Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday attended the Congress general house and political affairs committee meeting at Rajiv Bhawan, asserting that there is complete coordination between the government and the party organisation.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting, the Chief Minister said he had come to participate in the political affairs committee discussions and emphasised that both the government and the organisation are working in coordination. He said the meeting would also deliberate on the upcoming Panchayat elections, adding that since these polls are not contested on party symbols, the party will not prevent any worker from entering the fray.

Slams BJP on Women's Reservation Bill

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the women's reservation amendment bill, Sukhu alleged that the BJP was attempting to derive political mileage by bringing the legislation without undertaking delimitation. He said the issue of women's reservation should not be politicised and reiterated that the Congress has consistently worked towards strengthening women's rights.

Highlights Congress's Past Initiatives

Highlighting past initiatives, the Chief Minister said that during the tenure of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, women were granted reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions through the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments. He further noted that the party, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, had also pushed forward the women's reservation bill in Parliament.

Sukhu asserted that the Congress party's stand on women's reservation remains clear and that it will continue to strongly advocate its position on the issue.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)