The opposition, led by Jai Ram Thakur, walked out of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, protesting the rising drug menace. Thakur alleged police involvement in drug trafficking and accused the government of failing to tackle the crisis effectively.

The opposition staged a walkout in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday, the sixth day of the ongoing Budget Session, over the issue of rising drug menace in the state, with Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur alleging involvement of police personnel in drug trafficking. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Thakur expressed serious concern over the reported circulation of LSD and the alleged complicity of law enforcement officials. He accused the state government and senior police officials of failing to curb the drug problem and instead allowing it to grow. Citing the recent arrest of four cops linked to drug trafficking, Thakur questioned the government's commitment to tackling the menace. "Those appointed to eliminate drugs are themselves found involved. This raises serious questions and warrants a thorough inquiry," he said.

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Thakur Slams Government's 'Superficial Measures'

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Thakur termed the issue "extremely serious," stating that the involvement of police personnel in drug networks reflects a lack of seriousness on the part of the government. He alleged that instead of focusing on dismantling drug supply chains, the administration was engaged in superficial measures. He further criticised the government's approach, saying that symbolic campaigns and public events would not address the crisis. "Action must be taken at the grassroots level. Mere slogans and awareness drives cannot eliminate the drug menace," he added.

Alleges Misuse of Police Machinery

The Leader of Opposition also accused the government of misusing police machinery for political surveillance rather than deploying it to track drug networks. He alleged that resources were being diverted to monitor opposition leaders instead of identifying drug sources, supply routes, and key operators.

Walkout Staged Demanding Accountability

Thakur also took exception to the Chief Minister's reaction in the House, alleging that the seriousness of the issue was not reflected in the government's response. He warned that drug abuse has spread deep into society, affecting youth across the state. As the issue escalated, opposition members staged a walkout from the Assembly, demanding accountability and concrete action from the government to curb drug trafficking and ensure strict action against those involved, including officials found complicit.