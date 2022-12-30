PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri via video conference

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences to PM Modi during an event in Howrah that was attended by PM Modi through video conferencing.

    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 30) flagged off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, in West Bengal, via video conferencing. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other leaders present at the event in Howrah.

    The inauguration of Vande Bharat Express comes after Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed away on Friday in Ahmedabad. Heeraben was cremated by her sons, in the presence of her family members in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar.

    "On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I thank you so much for giving us this opportunity. It's a sad day for you. Your mother means our mother also. May god give you the strength to continue your work, please take some rest," CM Banerjee said.

    On Wednesday, Heeraben was hospitalised at the government-funded autonomous medical facility. Following Heeraben's demise, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to recall his mother's last advice for him, to work intelligently and live life with purity

    Heeraben, also called Heeraba, resided at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi. During most of his Gujarat visits, the prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother.

