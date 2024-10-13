All you need to know about 'Agniastra' that Indian Army inducted

The Indian Army has inducted the Agniastra, a multi-target portable detonation device, to enhance counter-insurgency operations. Developed by Major Rajprasad RS, this device offers wired and wireless firing modes with a 2.5 km range, deployable manually or via UAVs/UGVs.

As part of its modernisation drive and to further enhance it capabilities in the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir, Northeast, and other affected areas of the country, the Indian Army has inducted its Corps of Engineers officer, Major Rajprasad RS-developed “Agniastra – Multi Target Portable Detonation Device”.

The device was launched and inducted by the Indian Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi at the recently concluded Army Commanders Conference at Gangtok in Sikkim. “The induction of Agniastra will be a game-changer and force multiplier in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations,” an official said.

Know about the Agniastra device in detail:---

It is a multi-target portable remote detonation system with a capability to fire multiple targets independently or simultaneously from longer ranges.

It can be manually hand emplaced on targets or remotely delivered using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/ Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs).

Having a range of 2.5-km, the device has both features of wired and wireless modes of firing for room intervention, remote bunker or hideout bursting, infrastructure demolition like bridges during the operations.

Designed by its in-house Army Design Bureau (ADB), the transfer of technology (ToT) was given to a private sector firm for mass production in August this year, in the presence of the Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen NS Rajasubramani.

The Indian Army said that the extensive field evaluation by the Field Army led to endorsement of its induction into the force. The ToT process is facilitated by the Foundation of Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi. During the Army Commanders Conference, General Dwivedi lauded Major Rajprasad RS’ innovation and also appreciated the Army Design Bureau for fostering innovation towards induction. During Exercise Bharat Shakti at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan in March 2024, the “Agniastra” was showcased to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. It must be noted that the Indian Army has declared 2024 as the 'Year of Tech Absorption' and induction “Agniastra” signifies Indian Army’s commitment to technological advancements.

