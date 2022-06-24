How will you move forward without Shiv Sena and Thackeray, asks Uddhav Thackeray to rebels

Uddhav Thackeray said he left Varsha bungalow, the official residence of the state chief minister, but he had not lost his will to fight the rebellion.

Amid the state's ongoing political crisis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray emotionally appealed to his party's district chiefs and taluka heads on Friday. Thackeray said he left Varsha bungalow, the official residence of the state chief minister, but he had not lost his will to fight the rebellion. Adding that he has no ill toward the deserters who have joined the rebel camp of Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister asked why he should feel bad about those who left?

This is Thackeray's second address since the political crisis began earlier this week; the first was a live address in which he stated that he has no desire to retain his chief ministership if his party workers believe he is incapable. He also moved from Varsha, his official residence, to Matoshree, his family's residence, with his family.

Thackeray reiterated in his address that he is willing to step down if Shiv Sainiks want him to. While addressing party leaders virtually, Thackeray said people who had declared that they would die before leaving the Shiv Sena had fled.

"How will you proceed without mentioning Shiv Sena and Thackeray?" the CM asked, referring to the rebel MLAs who had deserted him.

While fighting an unprecedented rebellion in which more than 40 MLAs have backed rebel Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray met with Shiv Sena district heads.

Eknath Shinde's rebel camp has grown stronger with the addition of another party MLA, Dilip Lande. Lande is a major setback because he represents Mumbai's Chandivali Assembly constituency.

